april 16, 2024

10 K-dramas based on true stories you need to watch

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You

The plot of the show is based on a 2008 incident involving actress Jung Yang, who was on a leisure ferry boat in Incheon

The storyline features an ex-convict who begins to look after his nephew with Autism Spectrum Disorder after being released from jail

Image: Netflix

Move To Heaven

Signal is one of the best K-dramas based on true stories. Reportedly, the thriller show is loosely based on the real-life crime stories of the Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case

Image: tvN

Signal

The writer of Fight For My Way, claims the story of the show is loosely based on the life of a mixed martial artist Choo Sung Hoon and his wife, Yano Shiho

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way

If you like plots inspired by real-life sports events, this one is for you. Reply 1988 is hailed for delivering a pretty precise depiction of the ’88 Olympic games held in Korea

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

Hwarang is another one of the highly rated K-dramas based on true stories. The Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung Sik starrer is based on influential members of society during the Silla period

Image: KBS2

Hwarang

Six Flying Dragons is a 2015 show that consists of both historical as well as made-up characters. The fan-favorite K-drama features stories featuring six characters around the end of the Goryeo dynasty

Six Flying Dragons

Image: SBS

Taxi Driver is a crime thriller that’ll keep you glued to your screens. The show follows the story of a former UDT or Underwater demolition team official, now a taxi driver

Image: SBS

Taxi Driver

If you have a thing for historical dramas, you must binge-watch The Empress Ki right away. The show follows a story of a Korean woman who becomes an influential empress in China

The Empress Ki

Image: MBC

This famous K-drama is based on the real-life events of Queen Dangyeong played by Park Min Young. The Queen was from the Joseon era and gained power in the early 1500s

Queen For Seven Days

Image: KBS2

