Heading 3

Hrishita Das

april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas based on webtoons

A high school girl hides her true appearance with makeup skills but finds love amidst secrets

Image: tvN

True Beauty: 

When a CEO enters into a fake relationship with an employee, situations become complicated and love ignites

Image: SBS

Business Proposal: 

Students fight for survival during a zombie apocalypse, revealing truths about themselves

All of Us Are Dead: 

Image: Netflix

A determined ex-convict builds a successful pub to seek revenge and redefine his life's purpose

Itaewon Class: 

Image: JTBC

Office romance blooms as a narcissistic boss and his efficient secretary navigate personal challenges

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim:

Image: tvN

A college student seeks self-acceptance and love after undergoing plastic surgery

My ID is Gangnam Beauty: 

Image: JTBC

Two individuals with contrasting views on love explore a complicated relationship filled with passion and uncertainty

Nevertheless: 

Image: Netflix

A girl discovers she's a character in a webtoon and attempts to change her fate in love

Extraordinary You: 

Image: MBC

Demon hunters disguised as noodle restaurant workers protect the world from evil spirits

Uncanny Counter:

Image: tvN

Survivors in an apartment complex face monstrous creatures and their own inner demons during an apocalypse

Sweet Home: 

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here