10 K-dramas based on webtoons
A high school girl hides her true appearance with makeup skills but finds love amidst secrets
Image: tvN
True Beauty:
When a CEO enters into a fake relationship with an employee, situations become complicated and love ignites
Image: SBS
Business Proposal:
Students fight for survival during a zombie apocalypse, revealing truths about themselves
All of Us Are Dead:
Image: Netflix
A determined ex-convict builds a successful pub to seek revenge and redefine his life's purpose
Itaewon Class:
Image: JTBC
Office romance blooms as a narcissistic boss and his efficient secretary navigate personal challenges
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim:
Image: tvN
A college student seeks self-acceptance and love after undergoing plastic surgery
My ID is Gangnam Beauty:
Image: JTBC
Two individuals with contrasting views on love explore a complicated relationship filled with passion and uncertainty
Nevertheless:
Image: Netflix
A girl discovers she's a character in a webtoon and attempts to change her fate in love
Extraordinary You:
Image: MBC
Demon hunters disguised as noodle restaurant workers protect the world from evil spirits
Uncanny Counter:
Image: tvN
Survivors in an apartment complex face monstrous creatures and their own inner demons during an apocalypse
Sweet Home:
Image: Netflix