Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Dramas Based on Webtoons you can't miss

Marry My Husband is a K-drama with a captivating storyline revolving around Ji-Wion's mission for retribution after he discovers his husband's affair with her best friend

Image: tvN

Marry My Husband

Secrets abound as high schoolers and parents grapple with supernatural forces. A mysterious journey exploring hidden truths and the complexities of family

Image: Disney+

Moving

Three men entangled in debt navigate treacherous waters in this thrilling adaptation of the webtoon "Hunting Dogs." A gripping tale of survival and deception

Image: Netflix

Bloodhounds

Kim MoMi, with a stunning figure but plain face, faces life's challenges. An adaptation of the webtoon exploring beauty, identity, and societal norms

Mask Girl

Image: Netflix

A woman's reckless romance spans lifetimes in this adaptation of a romance webtoon. A journey of love, destiny, and past lives

See You in My 19th Life

Image: tvN

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Image: Netflix

"Morning Comes To The Mental Ward" inspires this drama about Nurse Sheena's asylum diary. A heartfelt exploration of mental health and healing

Adapted from "The Girl Downstairs," this drama follows two youths who transform each other's lives. A light-hearted yet meaningful tale of love and growth

Doona!

Image: Netflix

In a flawed world, a vigilante seeks justice. An adaptation exploring morality, law, and the pursuit of a perfect society

Vigilante

Image: Disney+

YiJae Choi struggles in a jobless society in this adaptation of "Death's Game." A poignant portrayal of perseverance and societal challenges

Death's Game

Image: tvN

A woman cursed to transform into a dog meets a dog-fearing man. An adaptation of a romance fantasy webtoon exploring love and transformation

A Good Day To Be a Dog

Image: MBC

