10 K-Dramas Based on Webtoons you can't miss
Marry My Husband is a K-drama with a captivating storyline revolving around Ji-Wion's mission for retribution after he discovers his husband's affair with her best friend
Image: tvN
Marry My Husband
Secrets abound as high schoolers and parents grapple with supernatural forces. A mysterious journey exploring hidden truths and the complexities of family
Image: Disney+
Moving
Three men entangled in debt navigate treacherous waters in this thrilling adaptation of the webtoon "Hunting Dogs." A gripping tale of survival and deception
Image: Netflix
Bloodhounds
Kim MoMi, with a stunning figure but plain face, faces life's challenges. An adaptation of the webtoon exploring beauty, identity, and societal norms
Mask Girl
Image: Netflix
A woman's reckless romance spans lifetimes in this adaptation of a romance webtoon. A journey of love, destiny, and past lives
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image: Netflix
"Morning Comes To The Mental Ward" inspires this drama about Nurse Sheena's asylum diary. A heartfelt exploration of mental health and healing
Adapted from "The Girl Downstairs," this drama follows two youths who transform each other's lives. A light-hearted yet meaningful tale of love and growth
Doona!
Image: Netflix
In a flawed world, a vigilante seeks justice. An adaptation exploring morality, law, and the pursuit of a perfect society
Vigilante
Image: Disney+
YiJae Choi struggles in a jobless society in this adaptation of "Death's Game." A poignant portrayal of perseverance and societal challenges
Death's Game
Image: tvN
A woman cursed to transform into a dog meets a dog-fearing man. An adaptation of a romance fantasy webtoon exploring love and transformation
A Good Day To Be a Dog
Image: MBC