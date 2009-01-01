Heading 3

10 K-dramas based on Western shows

Hemelin Darlong

MAY 14, 2023

Entertainment

The K-drama 18 Again has a similar story to Zac Efron’s rom-com Movie in 2009 called 17 Again. The original film shows Mike transforming into his 17-year-old self to fix his marriage.

18 Again

Source: JTBC

Kiefer Sutherland Shined in the original Netflix series designated Survivor with the title alone, there is a slight difference from the US version. Hence Designated Survivor 60 Days follows a similar plot

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Source: tvN

The British series Life On Mars tells us the story of a police named Sam Tyler, Who traveled  back to the past in 1973. However, setting it in 1988 the Korean remake with the same title name follows an investigator, who finds himself in the past

Life on Mars

Source: OCN

The Entourage HBO series focuses on a fictional movie star and his friends who adapt to life in Hollywood. The Korean remake of the same name follows a similar plot to the original.

Entourage

Source: tvN

Bad Detective, a psychological crime thriller from South Korea, does not seem like a remake at first, but it is, in fact, a remake of BBC’s award-winning police drama LUTHER

Bad Detective

Source: MBC 

The American legal drama suits take place in New York City law firm where Harvey and Mike close cases while also keeping Mike’s dropout a secret. Later on, KBS produced the remake version of it

Suits

Source: KBS2

The Good Wife was a CBS political-legal drama. The remake of the Korean version resembles largely the same as the original drama but changes the place from Chicago to Seoul

The Good Wife

Source: tvN

A CBS police series Criminal Minds follows a team of FBI Behavioural Analysts as they seek to solve crimes. There are many similarities to be found in the Korean remake of it.

Criminal Minds

Source: tvN

The world of the married tells us a story about a doctor who seems to have a perfect life, with her husband’s affair starting to slowly become her downfall. It is based on BBC’s Doctor Foster

The World of the Married

Source: JTBC

Based on the hit U.S. TV series Younger. The South Korean remake version called ‘Romance is a Book’ is all about life’s second chances and learning mistakes in life.

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Source: tvN

