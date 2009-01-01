The K-drama 18 Again has a similar story to Zac Efron’s rom-com Movie in 2009 called 17 Again. The original film shows Mike transforming into his 17-year-old self to fix his marriage.
18 Again
Source: JTBC
Kiefer Sutherland Shined in the original Netflix series designated Survivor with the title alone, there is a slight difference from the US version. Hence Designated Survivor 60 Days follows a similar plot
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Source: tvN
The British series Life On Mars tells us the story of a police named Sam Tyler, Who traveled back to the past in 1973. However, setting it in 1988 the Korean remake with the same title name follows an investigator, who finds himself in the past
Life on Mars
Source: OCN
The Entourage HBO series focuses on a fictional movie star and his friends who adapt to life in Hollywood. The Korean remake of the same name follows a similar plot to the original.
Entourage
Source: tvN
Bad Detective, a psychological crime thriller from South Korea, does not seem like a remake at first, but it is, in fact, a remake of BBC’s award-winning police drama LUTHER
Bad Detective
Source: MBC
The American legal drama suits take place in New York City law firm where Harvey and Mike close cases while also keeping Mike’s dropout a secret. Later on, KBS produced the remake version of it
Suits
Source: KBS2
The Good Wife was a CBS political-legal drama. The remake of the Korean version resembles largely the same as the original drama but changes the place from Chicago to Seoul
The Good Wife
Source: tvN
A CBS police series Criminal Minds follows a team of FBI Behavioural Analysts as they seek to solve crimes. There are many similarities to be found in the Korean remake of it.
Criminal Minds
Source: tvN
The world of the married tells us a story about a doctor who seems to have a perfect life, with her husband’s affair starting to slowly become her downfall. It is based on BBC’s Doctor Foster
The World of the Married
Source: JTBC
Based on the hit U.S. TV series Younger. The South Korean remake version called ‘Romance is a Book’ is all about life’s second chances and learning mistakes in life.
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Source: tvN