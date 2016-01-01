10 K-dramas based on Western shows

Based on the American film "17 Again," this drama follows a middle-aged man who magically reverts to his 18-year-old self and gets a second chance to live his life and mend his relationships
18 Again (2020)
Adapted from the British series "Doctor Foster," this intense drama centers on a successful doctor whose seemingly perfect life unravels when she discovers her husband’s infidelity
The World Of The Married (2020)
This political thriller is a remake of the American series "Designated Survivor." It follows the journey of a politician who becomes the acting president after an explosion kills everyone above him in the line of succession
Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019)
Based on the American series of the same name, this legal drama revolves around a woman who returns to her career as a lawyer after her husband, a former prosecutor, is imprisoned following a corruption scandal
The Good Wife (2016)
Adapted from the popular American series "Criminal Minds," this show focuses on a team of profilers who analyze the country’s most dangerous criminal minds to catch heinous criminals
Criminal Minds (2017)
This drama is a remake of the American legal series "Suits." It tells the story of a top lawyer who hires a talented young man with a photographic memory despite him lacking a law degree
Suits (2018)
Based on the British series "Mistresses," this drama follows the complicated lives of four women as they navigate through love, loss, and betrayal
Mistress (2018)
This sci-fi crime drama is a remake of the British series "Life On Mars." It follows a detective who, after a car accident, finds himself transported back to 1988, where he must solve crimes with the help of his new colleagues
Life On Mars (2018)
Adapted from the British series "Criminal Justice," this drama explores the criminal justice system through the story of an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he becomes the prime suspect in a murder case
One Ordinary Day (2021)
Based on the American series "Jane the Virgin," this drama follows a young woman who has vowed to remain a virgin until marriage but finds herself accidentally impregnated through artificial insemination