10 K-dramas best for Hollywood adaptation

Outperforming Marvel and Star Wars in some territories, it’s evidence that “superhero fatigue” is easily cured by a well-told, transcendent, high-budget action series like this one
Moving
Image: Disney+
Evoking a style of horror that is sadly out-of-fashion in the west, Revenant is the slowest of slow burns: a brooding ghost story with little interest in jumpscares focused instead on the human toll of lost souls
Revenant
Image: SBS
The hidden gem of the year. Unlike similar shows that examine disability and mental health in South Korea, Daily Dose of Sunshine is a sincere and sensitive look at mental illness
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image: Netflix
From the outside, Doona! looks like a typical K-romance, and in many ways it is. It captures all the right clichés but, for the most part, turns them around in unexpected ways
Doona!
Image: Netflix
Hidden deep within Disney+, thanks to Disney’s refusal to promote its South Korean programming in the West, is this quiet drama about the rocky road to rekindling romance
Soundtrack #2
Image: Disney+
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image: JTBC
Speaking of Shin Hye-sun, she leads the latest iteration of a show South Korea has been making every year. If you’ve seen Hometown Cha Cha Cha, When the Weather is Fine, or Once Upon a Small Town, you’ve already got the gist of Welcome to Samdal-ri
Based on the WEBTOON of the same name, See You in My 19th Life is another reminder that when it comes to time-bending tales, South Korea is king
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
As a courtroom procedural, Divorce Attorney Shin is a competent legal drama. Its masterstroke, however, is casting Cho Seung-woo to play the titular Shin Sung-han, a musician who returns to South Korea to practice law
Divorce Attorney Shin
Image: JTBC
Mask Girl didn’t make the same waves as The Glory owing to a quiet release by Netflix. But it is an innovative and timely thriller that doesn’t deserve to fly under the radar
Mask Girl
Image: Netflix
After the success of Little Women, The Glory was destined to be a hit. A bloody, bold revenge thriller that sees Moon Dong-eun get brutal revenge on her childhood bullies