10 K-dramas date ideas to plan for your girlfriend
Embrace the thrill of first love amidst the laughter and excitement of an amusement park
Image: tvN
Amusement park in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?
Bond over shared passions as you cook up a delightful meal together, igniting new flavors and connections
Image: tvN
Culinary Creations in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Let the aroma of freshly brewed coffee set the stage for intimate conversations and heartfelt moments
Coffee Shop Conversations in Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Pack a picnic basket filled with treats and escape to a picturesque park, creating a romantic fairytale moment
Fairytale Picnics in Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Unleash your inner child and engage in playful competition at an arcade, filled with laughter and shared experiences
Arcade Antics in Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
Explore the world of literature together, discovering shared interests and sparking intellectual conversations amidst bookcases
Bookstore Sparks in Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Hop on a bicycle and embark on a scenic adventure, enjoying the fresh air and each other's company
Bike Ride Adventures in W - Two Worlds
Image: tvN
Revisit the carefree days of childhood at a playground, swinging together and rediscovering the joy of simple pleasures
Playground Nostalgia in Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
Lie beneath a blanket of stars, sharing dreams and aspirations while gazing at the celestial wonders above
Stargazing Enchantment in Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
Immerse yourselves in the world of art, exploring creativity and sparking meaningful discussions amidst inspiring masterpieces
Art Gallery Inspiration in It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN