Pujya Doss

april 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas date ideas to plan for your girlfriend 

Embrace the thrill of first love amidst the laughter and excitement of an amusement park

Image:  tvN

Amusement park in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Bond over shared passions as you cook up a delightful meal together, igniting new flavors and connections

Image:  tvN

Culinary Creations in Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Let the aroma of freshly brewed coffee set the stage for intimate conversations and heartfelt moments

Coffee Shop Conversations in Business Proposal

Image:  SBS

Pack a picnic basket filled with treats and escape to a picturesque park, creating a romantic fairytale moment

Fairytale Picnics in Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

Unleash your inner child and engage in playful competition at an arcade, filled with laughter and shared experiences

Arcade Antics in Suspicious Partner 

Image:  SBS

Explore the world of literature together, discovering shared interests and sparking intellectual conversations amidst bookcases

Bookstore Sparks in Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

Hop on a bicycle and embark on a scenic adventure, enjoying the fresh air and each other's company

Bike Ride Adventures in W - Two Worlds 

Image:  tvN

Revisit the carefree days of childhood at a playground, swinging together and rediscovering the joy of simple pleasures

Playground Nostalgia in Boys Over Flowers

Image:  KBS2

Lie beneath a blanket of stars, sharing dreams and aspirations while gazing at the celestial wonders above

Stargazing Enchantment in Nevertheless

Image:  JTBC

Immerse yourselves in the world of art, exploring creativity and sparking meaningful discussions amidst inspiring masterpieces

Art Gallery Inspiration in It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Image:  tvN

