Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas deserving Hollywood remakes

A fantasy romance with immortal beings, it offers a unique blend of love and the supernatural

Image: tvN 

Goblin 

A gripping crime thriller that involves a mysterious walkie-talkie connecting detectives from the past and present

Image: tvN 

Signal 

A historical drama set in the late 19th century, showcasing the struggles of Koreans during the Joseon Dynasty

Image: tvN 

Mr. Sunshine

A tale of redemption and entrepreneurship, with themes of diversity and inclusion in modern Seoul

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC 

A heartwarming medical drama that explores the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN 

Sky Castle

Image: JTBC 

A dark and satirical look at the lives of privileged families obsessed with academic success

A story of self-acceptance and beauty standards in contemporary South Korea

Image: JTBC 

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A romantic comedy featuring a young woman with superhuman strength

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN 

A dark comedy thriller about a mafia lawyer seeking revenge, blending humor and intense action

Image: tvN 

Vincenzo

