10 K-dramas deserving Hollywood remakes
A fantasy romance with immortal beings, it offers a unique blend of love and the supernatural
Image: tvN
Goblin
A gripping crime thriller that involves a mysterious walkie-talkie connecting detectives from the past and present
Image: tvN
Signal
A historical drama set in the late 19th century, showcasing the struggles of Koreans during the Joseon Dynasty
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
A tale of redemption and entrepreneurship, with themes of diversity and inclusion in modern Seoul
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming medical drama that explores the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC
A dark and satirical look at the lives of privileged families obsessed with academic success
A story of self-acceptance and beauty standards in contemporary South Korea
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A romantic comedy featuring a young woman with superhuman strength
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A cross-border romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A dark comedy thriller about a mafia lawyer seeking revenge, blending humor and intense action
Image: tvN
Vincenzo