10 K-dramas filled with gore
Pujya Doss
A crown prince investigates a mysterious plague that resurrects the dead, threatening the Joseon kingdom. The show features intense zombie battles and political intrigue.
Kingdom
After a family tragedy, a loner teenager faces a world of monsters manifesting from human desires, filled with gruesome transformations and survival horror.
Sweet Home
A young man moves to Seoul and discovers his new apartment building is filled with eerie and murderous neighbors. Expect psychological horror and disturbing scenes.
Strangers from Hell
A voice profiler and a detective team up to catch a serial killer, navigating a series of brutal and chilling murders.
Voice
A young woman is trapped in a religious cult, leading to disturbing rituals and psychological terror as her friends attempt to rescue her.
Save Me
A psychic, a priest, and a detective battle against a powerful demonic force, featuring exorcisms and brutal confrontations with the possessed.
The Guest
A detective is given biotech enhancements to take down a powerful organization responsible for his wife's murder, filled with graphic action and revenge.
Rugal
A journalist investigates a powerful IT company linked to supernatural events and gruesome deaths, aided by a young girl with a dark power.
The Cursed
Supernatural beings appear to condemn people to hell, causing mass hysteria and violent encounters with fanatical followers.
Hellbound
Residents of a small town turn into mutants after inhaling dark smoke from a mysterious sinkhole, leading to survival amidst grotesque transformations.
Dark Hole
