july 03, 2024

10 K-dramas filled with gore

A crown prince investigates a mysterious plague that resurrects the dead, threatening the Joseon kingdom. The show features intense zombie battles and political intrigue.

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

After a family tragedy, a loner teenager faces a world of monsters manifesting from human desires, filled with gruesome transformations and survival horror.

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

A young man moves to Seoul and discovers his new apartment building is filled with eerie and murderous neighbors. Expect psychological horror and disturbing scenes.

Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

A voice profiler and a detective team up to catch a serial killer, navigating a series of brutal and chilling murders.

Image: OCN

Voice

A young woman is trapped in a religious cult, leading to disturbing rituals and psychological terror as her friends attempt to rescue her.

Save Me

Image: OCN

A psychic, a priest, and a detective battle against a powerful demonic force, featuring exorcisms and brutal confrontations with the possessed.

The Guest

Image: OCN

A detective is given biotech enhancements to take down a powerful organization responsible for his wife's murder, filled with graphic action and revenge.

Rugal

Image: OCN

A journalist investigates a powerful IT company linked to supernatural events and gruesome deaths, aided by a young girl with a dark power.

The Cursed

Image: tvN

Supernatural beings appear to condemn people to hell, causing mass hysteria and violent encounters with fanatical followers.

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

Residents of a small town turn into mutants after inhaling dark smoke from a mysterious sinkhole, leading to survival amidst grotesque transformations.

Dark Hole

Image: OCN

