Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for a family night

A slice-of-life drama about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. 

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A story about a family of four who are forced to confront their secrets and lies when their youngest son brings home his new girlfriend. 

Image: tvN

My Unfamiliar Family 

A family drama about two couples who are reunited after their children get married. 

Once Again 

Image: KBS2

Heartwarming story about a family of five who come together after the patriarch suddenly disappears. 

Father is Strange 

Image: KBS2

A family drama about two sisters who are reunited after their father's death. 

Brilliant Heritage 

Image: KBS2

A single father and single mother's love story amidst the complexities of blending their families, highlighting life's joys and difficulties.

Five Enough

Image: KBS2

An heiress and a struggling family's hilarious journey towards understanding, love, and finding happiness in unexpected places

Smile, You 

Image - SBS

A slice-of-life drama about the lives of people living in Jeju Island. 

Our Blues 

Image: tvN

A fantasy drama about a woman who returns to her family as a ghost after being presumed dead for five years. 

Hi Bye, Mama! 

Image: tvN

Portrays the friendship, love, and challenges of a group of elderly friends, offering a touching perspective on aging and family.

Dear My Friends

Image: tvN

