Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for a lazy weekend 

A sequel to the heartwarming medical drama on tvN. Reconnect with the beloved group of doctors as they navigate life's challenges, offering laughter and touching moments.

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 2

Set in the 1980s, this KBS2 drama captures the essence of youth, love, and political unrest. Perfect for a laid-back weekend filled with nostalgia and emotions.

Image: KBS2

Youth of May

Dive into a heartwarming story of an elderly man pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet. This tvN drama explores friendship, dreams, and the beauty of late-in-life passion.

Image:  tvN.

Navillera

A fantasy romance on tvN perfect for a lazy weekend. Witness a unique love story between a woman with a fatal fate and an otherworldly being.

Doom at Your Service 

Image: tvN

KBS2 brings a lighthearted drama about the K-pop industry. Follow the lives of aspiring idols as they navigate fame, friendship, and love in this entertaining series.

Imitation

Image: KBS2

My Roommate is a Gumiho

Image: tvN

Enjoy laughs and romance with this tvN comedy. A college student's life takes a hilarious turn when she accidentally swallows a Gumiho's bead, leading to unexpected cohabitation.

A heartfelt Netflix drama for a lazy weekend. Join a young man with Asperger's syndrome and his uncle as they run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering touching stories.

Move to Heaven

Image: Netflix

JTBC offers a breezy romance for a relaxing weekend. Follow a magazine editor and a chef in this delightful series about love, home, and pursuing dreams.

Monthly Magazine Home 

Image: JTBC

A feel-good sports drama on SBS. Join a group of young badminton players and their coach as they navigate challenges, friendship, and growth in a small town.

Racket Boys 

Image: SBS

KBS2 brings a campus drama perfect for a leisurely weekend. Follow the lives of university students as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of youth.

At a Distance, Spring is Green

Image: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here