10 K-dramas for a Solo Valentine's Day Marathon
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier, facing the challenges of love across borders
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book writer with a traumatic past find solace and love in each other's company
A love story unfolds between a soldier and a doctor in the midst of dangerous missions and humanitarian efforts
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A centuries-old goblin seeks love and redemption, intertwined with a mortal woman's fate in a magical tale of romance
Goblin
Image: tvN
An alien's enduring love for a famous actress spans centuries as they navigate life's challenges together
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Parallel worlds collide as a king and a detective find love and intrigue transcending dimensions
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Dreams foretell the future for a prosecutor and a journalist, weaving romance amid changing destinies
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Reality and a webtoon world collide when a surgeon meets the hero from her father's comic book
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC
A realistic portrayal of love unfolds between a woman in her 30s and her younger co-worker, facing societal judgment
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives and loves of five friends and their families in a nostalgic journey
Reply 1988
Image: tvN