Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for a Solo Valentine's Day Marathon

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier, facing the challenges of love across borders

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN

A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book writer with a traumatic past find solace and love in each other's company

A love story unfolds between a soldier and a doctor in the midst of dangerous missions and humanitarian efforts

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

A centuries-old goblin seeks love and redemption, intertwined with a mortal woman's fate in a magical tale of romance

Goblin

Image:  tvN

An alien's enduring love for a famous actress spans centuries as they navigate life's challenges together

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS

Parallel worlds collide as a king and a detective find love and intrigue transcending dimensions

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image:  SBS

Dreams foretell the future for a prosecutor and a journalist, weaving romance amid changing destinies

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

Reality and a webtoon world collide when a surgeon meets the hero from her father's comic book

W: Two Worlds

Image:  MBC

A realistic portrayal of love unfolds between a woman in her 30s and her younger co-worker, facing societal judgment

Something in the Rain

Image:  JTBC

Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives and loves of five friends and their families in a nostalgic journey

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here