10 K-dramas for athletic inspiration
In this sports drama, Je Gal Gil, a former national Taekwondo athlete, rebounds from scandal by becoming a mental coach for struggling athletes
Mental Coach Jegal
Source: tvN
The K-Drama revolves around friends Dong Man and A Ra as they chase dreams. He restarts taekwondo, while she aims to become an announcer. Their journey inspires in ordinary yet compelling ways
Fight For my Way
Source: KBS2
The show follows the Dreams baseball team's revival under GM Baek Seun Soo. He battles challenges, collaborates with a diverse group, and innovates to transform the team's performance and prospects
Hot Stove League
Source: SBS
The show follows Kang Yeon Doo, who sparks conflict between top students and underachievers at her elite high school. She forms a cheerleading club, striving to mend the divide through challenges
Sassy Go Go
Source: KBS2TV
The story revolves around He Doo, a skilled fencer, who faces challenges when her school's team disbands due to a financial crisis. Her determination leads her to the national team, showcasing growth and dreams amid hardships
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
The drama follows young badminton players led by Yoon Hae Kang and coach Bang Yoon Dam. They form the Racket Boys team in a rural town, facing challenges and growing together on and off the court
Racket Boys
Source: SBS
The show tells us about Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter, who navigates her athletic journey and self-image struggles. Friendship with swimmer Jung Joon Hyung brings support and joy. A beloved and relatable show
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Lee Min Seok, a skilled ice hockey player, impersonates his older brother at Kirin Group, becoming its youngest executive while hiding his high school identity
High School King of Savvy
Source: tvN
The show follows Kang Ho Young, a talented short-track speed skater. His journey from a countryside rink to a prestigious university intersects with legendary skater Park Eun Ho
Short
Source: OCN
This K-drama follows Kim Je Hyuk, an imprisoned baseball player, adapting to prison life while forming connections. It uniquely blends baseball and inmate stories, creating an empathetic and moving experience.
Prison Playbook
Source: tvN