Hemelin Darlong

august 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for athletic inspiration

In this sports drama, Je Gal Gil, a former national Taekwondo athlete, rebounds from scandal by becoming a mental coach for struggling athletes

Mental Coach Jegal

Source: tvN

The K-Drama revolves around friends Dong Man and A Ra as they chase dreams. He restarts taekwondo, while she aims to become an announcer. Their journey inspires in ordinary yet compelling ways

Fight For my Way

Source: KBS2

The show follows the Dreams baseball team's revival under GM Baek Seun Soo. He battles challenges, collaborates with a diverse group, and innovates to transform the team's performance and prospects

Hot Stove League

Source: SBS

The show follows Kang Yeon Doo, who sparks conflict between top students and underachievers at her elite high school. She forms a cheerleading club, striving to mend the divide through challenges

Sassy Go Go

Source: KBS2TV

The story revolves around He Doo, a skilled fencer, who faces challenges when her school's team disbands due to a financial crisis. Her determination leads her to the national team, showcasing growth and dreams amid hardships

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Source: tvN

The drama follows young badminton players led by Yoon Hae Kang and coach Bang Yoon Dam. They form the Racket Boys team in a rural town, facing challenges and growing together on and off the court

Racket Boys

Source: SBS

The show tells us about Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter, who navigates her athletic journey and self-image struggles. Friendship with swimmer Jung Joon Hyung brings support and joy. A beloved and relatable show

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

Lee Min Seok, a skilled ice hockey player, impersonates his older brother at Kirin Group, becoming its youngest executive while hiding his high school identity

High School King of Savvy

Source: tvN

The show follows Kang Ho Young, a talented short-track speed skater. His journey from a countryside rink to a prestigious university intersects with legendary skater Park Eun Ho

Short

Source: OCN

This K-drama follows Kim Je Hyuk, an imprisoned baseball player, adapting to prison life while forming connections. It uniquely blends baseball and inmate stories, creating an empathetic and moving experience.

Prison Playbook

Source: tvN

