10 K-dramas for beginners pt 3
Experience the laughter and warmth in this delightful union of convenience between a leading actress and an idol group leader
Image: KBS2
Full House
Witness the romantic entanglement as a destitute man falls for a wealthy woman posing as his long-lost cousin
My Girl
Image: SBS
Join the laughter and love as a young woman disguises herself as a man, finding romance in a coffee shop owned by a wealthy man
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
Explore the clash of classes in this classic, where a spirited girl in a prestigious high school captures the hearts of four popular boys
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
Embark on a hilarious and romantic adventure when a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman swap bodies, creating unexpected sparks
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Relive the nostalgic charm of the 1980s in this heartwarming coming-of-age tale, following the lives of five friends and their families
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Witness love amidst political tension as a South Korean special forces captain and a North Korean doctor navigate their way through challenging circumstances
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Enter a fantastical realm as a 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life, only to fall in love with a grim reaper
Goblin: The Lonely and Great God
Image: tvN
Experience an accidental love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier, defying borders and expectations
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Delve into the heartwarming and everyday lives of five long-time friends who are doctors, as they navigate the complexities of their profession and personal relationships
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN