Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for Every Mood

A captivating love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier. Full of heartwarming moments and breathtaking scenery

Image:  tvN

Romantic Mood: Crash Landing on You 

A hilarious romantic comedy about a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO. Guaranteed laughs and adorable romance

Image:  JTBC

Comedic Mood: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

A gripping crime drama intertwining past and present as detectives communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. Keeps you on the edge of your seat

Image:  tvN

Thrilling Mood: Signal 

Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives of five families in a neighborhood. It's nostalgic, heartwarming, and filled with relatable moments

Heartwarming Mood: Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

A fantasy romance between a goblin cursed with immortality and a cheerful high school girl who can see ghosts. Magical, romantic, and visually stunning

Fantasy Mood: Goblin 

Image:  tvN

A mysterious messenger with a dark past gets entangled in a journalist's quest for truth. Action-packed with a thrilling storyline and swoon-worthy romance

Mystery Mood: Healer 

Image:  KBS2

Historical Mood: Moon Embracing the Sun 

Image:  MBC

Set in the Joseon era, this drama tells the forbidden love story between a king and a female shaman. Rich in history, romance, and intrigue

A realistic portrayal of love, mental health, and relationships among individuals with various psychological issues. Touching, insightful, and beautifully acted

Slice of Life Mood: It's Okay, That's Love

Image:  SBS

A vigilante seeks justice while unraveling his father's past. Packed with intense action sequences, romance, and political intrigue. Keeps you hooked from start to finish

Action Mood: City Hunter 

Image:  SBS

A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a weightlifter's journey to love, friendship, and self-discovery. Full of humor, warmth, and motivational moments

Inspirational Mood: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image:  MBC

