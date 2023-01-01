Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for Park Hyung Sik fans

A woman with superhuman strength is hired as a bodyguard by a CEO who is being threatened

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Girl Bong-soon

A group of young men train to become elite warriors in the Silla Kingdom

 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

Image: KBS2

It is about two former high school rivals who become successful doctors and reunite after facing a career slump

Doctor slump

Image: JTBC

A young man with a genius IQ teams up with a top lawyer at a prestigious law firm

Suits 

Image: KBS2

It is a K-drama about A man who travels back in time to change the past

Nine 

Image: tvN 

A group of wealthy high school students deal with love, loss, and family drama

The Heirs 

Image: SBS

A family struggles to stay together after they lose their fortune

What Happens to My Family? 

Image: KBS2

Our Blooming Youth is a 2023 South Korean television series directed by Lee Jong Jae, and starring Park Hyung Sik

 Our Blooming Youth

Image: tvN

A woman who was once beautiful but becomes plain-looking as an adult runs into her childhood friend, who is now a handsome and successful man

She Was Pretty

Image: MBC

Two best friends who have known each other for 20 years realize that they have feelings for each other

Soundtrack #1 

Image: Disney+

