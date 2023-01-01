10 K-dramas for Park Hyung Sik fans
A woman with superhuman strength is hired as a bodyguard by a CEO who is being threatened
Image: JTBC.
Strong Girl Bong-soon
A group of young men train to become elite warriors in the Silla Kingdom
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
It is about two former high school rivals who become successful doctors and reunite after facing a career slump
Doctor slump
Image: JTBC
A young man with a genius IQ teams up with a top lawyer at a prestigious law firm
Suits
Image: KBS2
It is a K-drama about A man who travels back in time to change the past
Nine
Image: tvN
A group of wealthy high school students deal with love, loss, and family drama
The Heirs
Image: SBS
A family struggles to stay together after they lose their fortune
What Happens to My Family?
Image: KBS2
Our Blooming Youth is a 2023 South Korean television series directed by Lee Jong Jae, and starring Park Hyung Sik
Our Blooming Youth
Image: tvN
A woman who was once beautiful but becomes plain-looking as an adult runs into her childhood friend, who is now a handsome and successful man
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
Click Here
Two best friends who have known each other for 20 years realize that they have feelings for each other
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+