Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for the Hopeless Romantic

Amidst 1980s political turmoil, a medical student and a nurse find love. A poignant tale set in South Korea's chaos

Image:  KBS2

Youth of May

A psychiatrist and a writer confront emotional struggles while aiding patients. A beautiful journey of love and healing

Image:  SBS

It’s Okay, That’s Love

Awakening from a 13-year coma, a woman finds love anew at 30. She bonds with a compassionate violinist

Thirty But Seventeen

Image:  SBS

Childhood friends reunite, reigniting their bond as they chase dreams. A heartwarming tale of friendship and love

Shooting Stars

Image:  tvN

A lifeguard and a swimmer find romance in a scorching summer. A refreshing love story unfolds

Summer Strike

Image:  KBS2

Tragic romance ensues between a poet and a soprano in 1920s Korea. Based on a true story

The Hymn of Death

Image:  SBS

Past secrets threaten a reunion between a top actor and a producer. A tale of love's complexities

Uncontrollably Fond

Image:  KBS2

Celestial writer and chef embark on a whimsical romance. Love transcends realms in this enchanting tale

Scripting Your Destiny

Image:  TVING

Friends navigate love and growing up. A heartwarming coming-of-age tale

My First First Love

Image:  Netflix

A man who sees emotions as numbers meets a woman defying logic. A quirky exploration of love

The Interest of Love

Image:  JTBC

