10 K-dramas for the Hopeless Romantic
Amidst 1980s political turmoil, a medical student and a nurse find love. A poignant tale set in South Korea's chaos
Youth of May
A psychiatrist and a writer confront emotional struggles while aiding patients. A beautiful journey of love and healing
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Awakening from a 13-year coma, a woman finds love anew at 30. She bonds with a compassionate violinist
Thirty But Seventeen
Childhood friends reunite, reigniting their bond as they chase dreams. A heartwarming tale of friendship and love
Shooting Stars
A lifeguard and a swimmer find romance in a scorching summer. A refreshing love story unfolds
Summer Strike
Tragic romance ensues between a poet and a soprano in 1920s Korea. Based on a true story
The Hymn of Death
Past secrets threaten a reunion between a top actor and a producer. A tale of love's complexities
Uncontrollably Fond
Celestial writer and chef embark on a whimsical romance. Love transcends realms in this enchanting tale
Scripting Your Destiny
Friends navigate love and growing up. A heartwarming coming-of-age tale
My First First Love
A man who sees emotions as numbers meets a woman defying logic. A quirky exploration of love
The Interest of Love
