10 K-dramas for the tech-savvy
A good mix of romance, comedy, and science! A young wealthy man has a human-touch allergy but his life changes as he meets an AI robot, who is a real girl in disguise
Image Credit: MBC
I Am Not a Robot (2017)
What happens when an AI game creator himself gets stuck in the game? Starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye, this drama has the best game visuals which is a delight to watch
Image Credit: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra (2018)
Featuring Seo Kang Joon as an android named Nam Shin III, this drama is full of twists and turns as the robot pretends to be the son of a rich family
Image Credit: KBS
Are You Human? (2018)
A special effects make-up artist develops feelings for a humanoid robot, who is programmed to be a perfect partner to her
Image Credit: SBS TV
My Absolute Boyfriend (2019)
The series focuses on the lives of teenagers who are caught in a love triangle, thanks to an app that identifies prospective love interests within a radius
Love Alarm (2019-2021)
Image Credit: Netflix
A lonely woman, with a face-blindness disorder, gets attached to an AI prototype named Holo who looks like its inventor
Image Credit: Netflix
My Holo Love (2020)
A detective embarks on a journey to dig out the truth of his mother’s demise and ends up discovering the existence of time-travelers
Image Credit: SBS
Alice (2020)
An anthology-style series that explores the lives of inhabitants of a utopian world where they come across robots, AI, and augmented reality
Image Credit: MBC
SF8 (2020)
A futuristic woman Seo Hae travels back to 2020 to save the world from a nuclear apocalypse by using a technology that is being developed by an engineer named Tae Sul
Image Credit: JTBC
Sisyphus: The Myth (2021)
Click Here
This show exposes how technology can be detrimental to humankind if it falls into the wrong hands. A serial killer sets his
Image Credit: Netflix
Somebody (2022)