Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for this cozy autumn

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a local handyman

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school reunite for their 20th anniversary of friendship and work together at the same hospital

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

An omnibus drama that tells the stories of different people living on Jeju Island

Image: tvN

Our Blues 

Three siblings who are tired of their ordinary lives try to find happiness and freedom

Image: JTBC

 My Liberation Notes 

A coming-of-age story about five young people who fall in love and friendship during the IMF crisis in South Korea

Image: tvN

Twenty-five, Twenty one

A lawyer and mafia consigliere returns to South Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation

Image:tvN

Vincenzo

A historical drama about the love story between King Jeongjo and his concubine, Seong Deok Im

Image: MBC

The Red Sleeve 

A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Japanese colonial era and falls in love with a noblewoman

Image: Netflix

Mr. Sunshine

A South Korean paraglider accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer

Image:tvN

Crash Landing on You

A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric hospital employee with obsessive-compulsive disorder fall in love and heal each other's emotional wounds

Image:tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here