10 K-dramas for this cozy autumn
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a local handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school reunite for their 20th anniversary of friendship and work together at the same hospital
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
An omnibus drama that tells the stories of different people living on Jeju Island
Image: tvN
Our Blues
Three siblings who are tired of their ordinary lives try to find happiness and freedom
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
A coming-of-age story about five young people who fall in love and friendship during the IMF crisis in South Korea
Image: tvN
Twenty-five, Twenty one
A lawyer and mafia consigliere returns to South Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation
Image:tvN
Vincenzo
A historical drama about the love story between King Jeongjo and his concubine, Seong Deok Im
Image: MBC
The Red Sleeve
A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Japanese colonial era and falls in love with a noblewoman
Image: Netflix
Mr. Sunshine
A South Korean paraglider accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer
Image:tvN
Crash Landing on You
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric hospital employee with obsessive-compulsive disorder fall in love and heal each other's emotional wounds
Image:tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay