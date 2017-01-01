Heading 3

may 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas for your summer watchlist 

 Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- SBS 

Our Beloved Summer

Years after their high school romance was captured in a viral documentary, two former lovers find themselves unexpectedly reunited in front of the camera

Yumi's Cells follows the life of an everyday office worker named Yumi, but from a unique perspective: her own brain cells. They're the ones controlling her every thought, feeling, and action

Image Credits- tvN

Yumi’s Cells

This series is like stepping into a time-traveling summer romance. Im Sol, a loyal fan, finds herself transported through time to save her ultimate idol, Ryu Sun Jae, from his tragic end

Image Credits- tvN

Lovely Runner

In this healing summertime K-drama, a dentist moves to a seaside village and meets a helpful handyman who touches the hearts of the locals

Image Credits- tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, finds love with Yongsik, a compassionate police officer in their quaint small town

Image Credits- KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

A tight-knit group of childhood friends living in the same neighborhood support each other during the ups and downs of life. Meanwhile, their parents come together to tackle their own challenges

Image Credits- tvN

Reply 1988

A group of students grapple with personal issues while battling corruption within their school system

School 2017

Image Credits- KBS2

Eun Chan, often mistaken for a boy, maintains the pretense when she gets hired at a coffee shop. Complications arise when her manager starts falling for her, unaware of her true identity

Image Credits- MBC

Coffee Prince

Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as both a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, leading to unexpected friendships 

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Credits- tvN

A bright but poor girl transfers to an elite high school reserved for the wealthy. Amidst the exclusive environment, she encounters four rich boys and finds herself falling for one of them

Boys Over Flowers

Image Credits- KBS2

