10 K-dramas for your summer watchlist
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits- SBS
Our Beloved Summer
Years after their high school romance was captured in a viral documentary, two former lovers find themselves unexpectedly reunited in front of the camera
Yumi's Cells follows the life of an everyday office worker named Yumi, but from a unique perspective: her own brain cells. They're the ones controlling her every thought, feeling, and action
Image Credits- tvN
Yumi’s Cells
This series is like stepping into a time-traveling summer romance. Im Sol, a loyal fan, finds herself transported through time to save her ultimate idol, Ryu Sun Jae, from his tragic end
Image Credits- tvN
Lovely Runner
In this healing summertime K-drama, a dentist moves to a seaside village and meets a helpful handyman who touches the hearts of the locals
Image Credits- tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, finds love with Yongsik, a compassionate police officer in their quaint small town
Image Credits- KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
A tight-knit group of childhood friends living in the same neighborhood support each other during the ups and downs of life. Meanwhile, their parents come together to tackle their own challenges
Image Credits- tvN
Reply 1988
A group of students grapple with personal issues while battling corruption within their school system
School 2017
Image Credits- KBS2
Eun Chan, often mistaken for a boy, maintains the pretense when she gets hired at a coffee shop. Complications arise when her manager starts falling for her, unaware of her true identity
Image Credits- MBC
Coffee Prince
Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as both a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, leading to unexpected friendships
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Credits- tvN
A bright but poor girl transfers to an elite high school reserved for the wealthy. Amidst the exclusive environment, she encounters four rich boys and finds herself falling for one of them
Boys Over Flowers
Image Credits- KBS2