10 K-dramas from each genre that you can’t miss
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a soldier who helps her navigate her way back home. Romantic, comedic, and heartwarming
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A love story between a soldier and a doctor, set in a fictional war-torn country. It blends romance, action, and melodrama seamlessly
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A goblin seeks to end his immortal life by finding a human bride, with the help of a grim reaper. It's a mix of fantasy, romance, and drama
Goblin
Image: tvN
An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful corporation. It explores themes of justice, ambition, and resilience
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago falls in love with a top actress. This series combines romance, comedy, and fantasy elements beautifully
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A young woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO while dealing with her feelings for her childhood crush. It's a delightful mix of romance and comedy
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A coming-of-age story about a young weightlifter's journey through love, friendship, and self-discovery. It's a refreshing and heartwarming series with relatable characters
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood. It's a nostalgic, heartwarming tale of friendship, family, and first love
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
In a world where a mobile app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, three young individuals navigate love, friendship, and the consequences of technology
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix
Click Here
This drama revolves around five doctors who have been friends since medical school, depicting their personal and professional lives, along with the challenges they face
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN