Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 4, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas from each genre that you can’t miss

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a soldier who helps her navigate her way back home. Romantic, comedic, and heartwarming

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A love story between a soldier and a doctor, set in a fictional war-torn country. It blends romance, action, and melodrama seamlessly

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A goblin seeks to end his immortal life by finding a human bride, with the help of a grim reaper. It's a mix of fantasy, romance, and drama

Goblin 

Image:  tvN

An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful corporation. It explores themes of justice, ambition, and resilience

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago falls in love with a top actress. This series combines romance, comedy, and fantasy elements beautifully

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS

A young woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO while dealing with her feelings for her childhood crush. It's a delightful mix of romance and comedy

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC


A coming-of-age story about a young weightlifter's journey through love, friendship, and self-discovery. It's a refreshing and heartwarming series with relatable characters

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC

Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood. It's a nostalgic, heartwarming tale of friendship, family, and first love

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

In a world where a mobile app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, three young individuals navigate love, friendship, and the consequences of technology

Love Alarm 

Image:  Netflix

This drama revolves around five doctors who have been friends since medical school, depicting their personal and professional lives, along with the challenges they face

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here