june 14, 2024

10 K-dramas Hollywood remakes to expect 

This is a rom-com drama series between a South Korean heiress and the North Korean army. The remake right for this romantic comedy has been acquired by Netflix

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

The most popular Korean series Squid Game a survival drama about a group of people playing deadly games. The remake rights have been acquired by Netflix

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

The South Korean drama series revolves around a young man who is desperate to be successful. The remake rights of this drama have been acquired by Sony Pictures Television

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

The most popular fantasy romance drama is about a lonely Goblin in search of his bride. The remake rights for the series have been acquired by Lionsgate Television

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This Korean action thriller series is about a woman who joins a crime group to avenge her father's death. Amazon Studious acquired the remake rights for the series

My Name

Image: Netflix

A South Korean black comedy crime drama revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia. The remake rights for this movie were acquired by Paramount Television

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

A South Korean Medico Drama series about Five young doctors who are friends and colleagues. The remake rights for this series have been acquired by ABC Signature

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

The remake right for this drama was acquired by Warner Bros. television. This is a coming-age drama series about a group of friends growing up together in the 1980s

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

The drama revolves around a middle-aged man who is going through a midlife crisis and a woman who is struggling to make ends meet. The remake right for the series is acquired by Hulu

My Mister

Image: tvN

The remake right for this drama was acquired by MGM Television. This is a historical drama about a Korean-American soldier coming back to his home country

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

