Hrishita Das

june 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas if you like the American series Suits

A rogue prosecutor with unorthodox methods fights for justice, balancing law and morality with thrilling intensity

Image: KBS

Bad Prosecutor

A former gangster turned lawyer uses his street smarts and legal expertise to fight against corruption and seek revenge

Image: tvN

Lawless Lawyer

A mafia consigliere returns to Korea, using his criminal expertise to take down villains in a mix of courtroom and mafia-style justice

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

An autistic lawyer with a genius intellect navigates complex cases and personal challenges, showcasing brilliant legal strategies

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: ENA

Follows the everyday lives and struggles of ordinary prosecutors in a small town, blending legal cases with personal stories

Diary of a Prosecutor

Image: JTBC

A dystopian twist where a chief judge turns his courtroom into a reality show, delivering dramatic and controversial verdicts

The Devil Judge

Image: tvN

Law students and professors navigate challenging cases and personal dilemmas, unraveling a mystery that shakes their legal world

Law School

Image: JTBC

A judge with a tough stance on juvenile crimes takes on cases involving young offenders, balancing justice with empathy

Juvenile Justice

Image: Netflix

A prosecutor and a trainee lawyer team up to solve a mysterious case, mixing romance with legal drama and suspense

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

An eccentric, undefeated lawyer with a 100% win rate takes on seemingly impossible cases, blending comedy with courtroom battles

Legal High

Image: JTBC

