10 K-dramas if you like the American series Suits
A rogue prosecutor with unorthodox methods fights for justice, balancing law and morality with thrilling intensity
Image: KBS
Bad Prosecutor
A former gangster turned lawyer uses his street smarts and legal expertise to fight against corruption and seek revenge
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
A mafia consigliere returns to Korea, using his criminal expertise to take down villains in a mix of courtroom and mafia-style justice
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
An autistic lawyer with a genius intellect navigates complex cases and personal challenges, showcasing brilliant legal strategies
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
Follows the everyday lives and struggles of ordinary prosecutors in a small town, blending legal cases with personal stories
Diary of a Prosecutor
Image: JTBC
A dystopian twist where a chief judge turns his courtroom into a reality show, delivering dramatic and controversial verdicts
The Devil Judge
Image: tvN
Law students and professors navigate challenging cases and personal dilemmas, unraveling a mystery that shakes their legal world
Law School
Image: JTBC
A judge with a tough stance on juvenile crimes takes on cases involving young offenders, balancing justice with empathy
Juvenile Justice
Image: Netflix
A prosecutor and a trainee lawyer team up to solve a mysterious case, mixing romance with legal drama and suspense
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
An eccentric, undefeated lawyer with a 100% win rate takes on seemingly impossible cases, blending comedy with courtroom battles
Legal High
Image: JTBC