april 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas introverts should watch

Pujya Doss

Image: Disney+

Call It Love

As the two star-crossed lovers navigate around their ill-fated destiny, seeking solace and comfort amongst the heartache, “Call It Love” strikes a chord

The ever-versatile Kim Go Eun, who plays the titular character of Yumi, is relatable at many levels. The male leads lend their charm, and the cutesy cells play the perfect supporting cast

Image: tvN

Yumi’s Cells

In a character-driven slice-of-life drama, the protagonists seek new beginnings and discover themselves in “My Liberation Notes.”

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes

“Because This Is My First Life” is a slow and steady drama that remains consistent throughout the story. The drama addresses many things such as outmoded traditions, and several other socio-cultural issues

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

“Love In Contract” is a breezy watch and include two awesome male leads, from the stoic Ji Ho to the sensitive Hae Jin. Though the two are at loggerheads with each other, they protect Sang Eun in their own way

Image: tvN

Love In Contract

An underrated drama, “A Piece Of Your Mind” has a unique concept as it explores the mindset of people who are unable to articulate their feelings

Image: tvN

A Piece of Your Mind

A totally character-driven drama, “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” captures and encapsulates daily life in a small town

I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice

Image: JTBC

The slow-burn romance between these two introverted souls is amusing to watch as well as heartwarming. And the drama espouses how not everyone needs to adhere to societal norms 

Image: ENA

Summer Strike

A track and field runner and a translator with autism spectrum disorder find love and support in each other, despite their different backgrounds and personalities

Run On

Image: JTBC

A shy CEO of a public relations company falls for one of his employers, an energetic woman who is often praised for her good work

Introverted Boss

Image: KBS2

