10 K-dramas introverts should watch

As the two star-crossed lovers navigate around their ill-fated destiny, seeking solace and comfort amongst the heartache, “Call It Love” strikes a chord
The ever-versatile Kim Go Eun, who plays the titular character of Yumi, is relatable at many levels. The male leads lend their charm, and the cutesy cells play the perfect supporting cast
Image: tvN
Yumi’s Cells
In a character-driven slice-of-life drama, the protagonists seek new beginnings and discover themselves in “My Liberation Notes.”
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
“Because This Is My First Life” is a slow and steady drama that remains consistent throughout the story. The drama addresses many things such as outmoded traditions, and several other socio-cultural issues
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
“Love In Contract” is a breezy watch and include two awesome male leads, from the stoic Ji Ho to the sensitive Hae Jin. Though the two are at loggerheads with each other, they protect Sang Eun in their own way
Image: tvN
Love In Contract
An underrated drama, “A Piece Of Your Mind” has a unique concept as it explores the mindset of people who are unable to articulate their feelings
Image: tvN
A Piece of Your Mind
A totally character-driven drama, “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” captures and encapsulates daily life in a small town
I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice
Image: JTBC
The slow-burn romance between these two introverted souls is amusing to watch as well as heartwarming. And the drama espouses how not everyone needs to adhere to societal norms
Image: ENA
Summer Strike
A track and field runner and a translator with autism spectrum disorder find love and support in each other, despite their different backgrounds and personalities
Run On
Image: JTBC
A shy CEO of a public relations company falls for one of his employers, an energetic woman who is often praised for her good work