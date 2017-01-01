Heading 3

may 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers

Moupriya Banerjee

Starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, and more this drama narrates a high-school couple from contrasting backgrounds, closely resembling Boys Over Flower’s narrative

Image: SBS

The Heirs

Starring Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop, this drama unfolds a love triangle with major second lead syndrome in a high-school setting

Image: tvN

True Beauty

This high-school drama narrates the story of a group of students including Kim Sejeong, Kim Jung Hyun, Rowoon, and more who try to cope with their own issues while fighting a corrupt education system

Image: SBS

School 2017

This sports-themed drama revolves around an aspiring high-school fencer (Kim Tae Ri) and her bittersweet bond with a hardworking young man (Nam Joo Hyuk)

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Starring Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, and more, this high-school drama is all about the dreams and dreamers of the students of an art school

Image: KBS2

Dream High

A female high school student finds herself on the wrong side of her senior but little does she know he develops affection for her

Cheese in the Trap

Image: tvN

Playful Kiss follows a high-schooler with a massive crush on a popular boy, whom she relentlessly pursues

Image: MBC

Playful Kiss

Park So Dam stars as a ‘babysitter’ for three rich guys to fund her college education but with a catch that prohibits her from falling in love with them

Cinderella and the Four Knights

Image: tvN

Starring Gong Yoo, Eun Hye Yun, and more, this classic piece tells the story of a young girl who dresses like a boy but things get difficult when her new manager at the Coffee shop starts falling for her

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

A cheerful high schooler falls in love with her introverted classmate, when a new student develops a crush on her

A Love So Beautiful

Image: Kakao TV

