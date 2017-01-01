10 K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers

Starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, and more this drama narrates a high-school couple from contrasting backgrounds, closely resembling Boys Over Flower’s narrative
Image: SBS
The Heirs
Starring Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop, this drama unfolds a love triangle with major second lead syndrome in a high-school setting
Image: tvN
True Beauty
This high-school drama narrates the story of a group of students including Kim Sejeong, Kim Jung Hyun, Rowoon, and more who try to cope with their own issues while fighting a corrupt education system
Image: SBS
School 2017
This sports-themed drama revolves around an aspiring high-school fencer (Kim Tae Ri) and her bittersweet bond with a hardworking young man (Nam Joo Hyuk)
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Starring Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, and more, this high-school drama is all about the dreams and dreamers of the students of an art school
Image: KBS2
Dream High
A female high school student finds herself on the wrong side of her senior but little does she know he develops affection for her
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Playful Kiss follows a high-schooler with a massive crush on a popular boy, whom she relentlessly pursues
Image: MBC
Playful Kiss
Park So Dam stars as a ‘babysitter’ for three rich guys to fund her college education but with a catch that prohibits her from falling in love with them
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Image: tvN
Starring Gong Yoo, Eun Hye Yun, and more, this classic piece tells the story of a young girl who dresses like a boy but things get difficult when her new manager at the Coffee shop starts falling for her
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
A cheerful high schooler falls in love with her introverted classmate, when a new student develops a crush on her