10 K-dramas like Bridgerton
Hrishita Das
When a modern-day chef's soul is trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen, hilarious and dramatic situations unfold as he navigates royal life
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen:
This drama tells the story of a court lady who falls in love with a crown prince, facing palace politics and the challenges of his royal destiny
Image: MBC
The Red Sleeve:
Scarlet Heart Ryeo: A 21st-century woman is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty, becoming entangled in palace intrigue and romance with multiple princes
Moon Lovers:
Image: SBS
Disguised as a eunuch, a young woman finds herself falling for the crown prince, leading to a heartwarming and challenging romantic journey
Image: KBS
Love in the Moonlight:
After losing his memory, a crown prince lives as a commoner for 100 days, developing a bond with a spirited woman who doesn't know his true identity
100 Days My Prince:
Image: tvN
Following the death of her twin brother, a hidden twin sister takes his place as the crown prince, struggling with royal duties and forbidden love
The King's Affection:
Image: KBS
A Goryeo-born woman rises to power as an empress in the Yuan Dynasty, navigating complex political schemes and epic romance
Empress Ki:
Image: MBC
A progressive female historian in the Joseon era challenges gender norms and falls in love with a prince, mixing historical intrigue and romance
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung:
Image: MBC
Centered on a tragic love story, a woman becomes queen for seven days before political conspiracies force her into exile
Queen for Seven Days:
Image: KBS
Follows the life of a low-born woman who rises to become a royal consort, uncovering palace secrets and navigating courtly love and betrayal
Dong Yi:
Image: Astroy