Heading 3

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Bridgerton

Hrishita Das

When a modern-day chef's soul is trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen, hilarious and dramatic situations unfold as he navigates royal life

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen:

This drama tells the story of a court lady who falls in love with a crown prince, facing palace politics and the challenges of his royal destiny

Image: MBC

The Red Sleeve: 

Scarlet Heart Ryeo: A 21st-century woman is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty, becoming entangled in palace intrigue and romance with multiple princes

Moon Lovers: 

Image: SBS

Disguised as a eunuch, a young woman finds herself falling for the crown prince, leading to a heartwarming and challenging romantic journey

Image: KBS

Love in the Moonlight: 

After losing his memory, a crown prince lives as a commoner for 100 days, developing a bond with a spirited woman who doesn't know his true identity

100 Days My Prince: 

Image: tvN

Following the death of her twin brother, a hidden twin sister takes his place as the crown prince, struggling with royal duties and forbidden love

The King's Affection:

Image: KBS 

A Goryeo-born woman rises to power as an empress in the Yuan Dynasty, navigating complex political schemes and epic romance

Empress Ki: 

Image: MBC

A progressive female historian in the Joseon era challenges gender norms and falls in love with a prince, mixing historical intrigue and romance

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung: 

Image: MBC

Centered on a tragic love story, a woman becomes queen for seven days before political conspiracies force her into exile

Queen for Seven Days: 

Image: KBS

Follows the life of a low-born woman who rises to become a royal consort, uncovering palace secrets and navigating courtly love and betrayal

Dong Yi: 

Image: Astroy

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here