10 K-dramas like Business Proposal you should watch
A vice president and his secretary navigate love and office politics
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
A director with face blindness and his secretary unravel love and conspiracies
Image: SBS
The Secret Life of My Secretary
A nutritionist and a chaebol have a secret affair with unexpected twists
My Secret Romance
Image: OCN
A high school girl masters makeup to transform her life and find romance
True Beauty
Image: tvN
An art curator’s secret fangirl life leads to unexpected love
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
A quirky romance unfolds between an art director and a food company CEO
Dali and the Cocky Prince
Image: KBS2
An actress and a lawyer’s professional relationship turns into a romantic one
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
Heirs of rival hotel chains find love amidst family feuds and business wars
King The Land
Image: tvN
A plastic surgeon and a shopgirl fake a relationship to avoid marriage pressures
Marriage, Not Dating
Image: tvN
A wealthy heir and a teacher enter a contract relationship that becomes real
Something About 1%
Image: Dramax