FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 K-dramas like Crash Landing on you 

Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama intertwines romance and action, featuring a military officer and a doctor amidst dangerous situations

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun (2016) 

Like "Crash Landing on You," this drama blends romance with parallel universes, as a king and a detective navigate love and political intrigue

Image: SBS.

The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) 

Much like "Crash Landing on You," this series combines romance with elements of fantasy and suspense, as characters navigate virtual reality

Image:  tvN.

Memories of the Alhambra (2018-2019) 

Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama involves a mythical aspect with a romance spanning centuries, featuring a mermaid and a swindler

Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017) 

Image: SBS.

Much like "Crash Landing on You," this series explores a romance involving an otherworldly character, an alien, and a top actress

My Love from the Star (2013-2014)

Image: SBS.

Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama incorporates supernatural elements into its romance, focusing on a goblin seeking a bride to end his curse

Goblin (2016-2017) 

Image:  tvN.

IIt's okay not to be okay (2020) 

Image:  tvN.

Like "Crash Landing on You," this drama delves into complex relationships and emotional healing, featuring a caregiver and a children's book author

Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this series combines romance with suspense, as characters with special abilities unravel mysteries and forge connections

While You Were Sleeping (2017) 

Image: SBS.

Much like "Crash Landing on You," this drama blends romance with workplace dynamics, focusing on a CEO and his capable secretary

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) 

Image: tvN.

Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama mixes romance with comedy and action, featuring a woman with superhuman strength and her CEO love interest

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017) 

Image:  JTBC.

