10 K-dramas like Crash Landing on you
Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama intertwines romance and action, featuring a military officer and a doctor amidst dangerous situations
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Like "Crash Landing on You," this drama blends romance with parallel universes, as a king and a detective navigate love and political intrigue
Image: SBS.
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
Much like "Crash Landing on You," this series combines romance with elements of fantasy and suspense, as characters navigate virtual reality
Image: tvN.
Memories of the Alhambra (2018-2019)
Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama involves a mythical aspect with a romance spanning centuries, featuring a mermaid and a swindler
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017)
Image: SBS.
Much like "Crash Landing on You," this series explores a romance involving an otherworldly character, an alien, and a top actress
My Love from the Star (2013-2014)
Image: SBS.
Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama incorporates supernatural elements into its romance, focusing on a goblin seeking a bride to end his curse
Goblin (2016-2017)
Image: tvN.
IIt's okay not to be okay (2020)
Image: tvN.
Like "Crash Landing on You," this drama delves into complex relationships and emotional healing, featuring a caregiver and a children's book author
Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this series combines romance with suspense, as characters with special abilities unravel mysteries and forge connections
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Image: SBS.
Much like "Crash Landing on You," this drama blends romance with workplace dynamics, focusing on a CEO and his capable secretary
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
Image: tvN.
Similar to "Crash Landing on You," this drama mixes romance with comedy and action, featuring a woman with superhuman strength and her CEO love interest
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017)
Image: JTBC.