10 K-dramas like Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella
Hrishita Das
Entering an elite high school, a poor girl gets entangled with the notorious F4, a group of wealthy boys leading to complicated romances and high school drama
Image: KBS
Boys Over Flowers:
In a twist of fate, a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, experiencing life and love from each other's perspectives leading to humorous and heartwarming situations
Image: SBS
Secret Garden:
At an elite high school, wealthy students navigate love, friendship, and family expectations. A rich heir falls for a financially struggling girl, leading to a complex romantic journey
The Heirs:
Image: SBS
After a chance one-night stand, a nutritionist and her wealthy boss reconnect leading to a series of misunderstandings and romantic encounters that spark their love story
Image: OCN
My Secret Romance:
Living as an orphan, a girl becomes a live-in housekeeper for three wealthy cousins and their bodyguard entangling her in their lives and romantic escapades
Cinderella and Four Knights:
Image: tvN
A tech CEO with face blindness hires a job applicant who resembles his first love, leading to a series of professional and romantic complications
Rich Man, Poor Woman:
Image: MBN
When a narcissistic vice chairman’s capable secretary decides to quit, his life turns upside down leading to self-discovery and unexpected romance
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim:
Image: tvN
By helping an old man a kind-hearted teacher becomes the fake fiancée of his wealthy grandson sparking a contract relationship that blossoms into genuine love
Something About 1 Percent:
Image: Dramax
Haunted by ghosts, a woman finds solace in a cold-hearted CEO whose touch makes the spirits disappear leading to a unique and romantic partnership
The Master’s Sun:
Image: Netflix
In the luxury hotel business, a chaebol heir and a hotelier with a love-hate relationship navigate their professional challenges facing family and romantic problems
King the Land:
Image: Netflix