june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Hrishita Das

Entering an elite high school, a poor girl gets entangled with the notorious F4, a group of wealthy boys leading to complicated romances and high school drama

Image: KBS

Boys Over Flowers: 

In a twist of fate, a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, experiencing life and love from each other's perspectives leading to humorous and heartwarming situations

Image: SBS

Secret Garden:

At an elite high school, wealthy students navigate love, friendship, and family expectations. A rich heir falls for a financially struggling girl, leading to a complex romantic journey

The Heirs: 

Image: SBS

After a chance one-night stand, a nutritionist and her wealthy boss reconnect leading to a series of misunderstandings and romantic encounters that spark their love story

Image: OCN

My Secret Romance:

Living as an orphan, a girl becomes a live-in housekeeper for three wealthy cousins and their bodyguard entangling her in their lives and romantic escapades

Cinderella and Four Knights: 

Image: tvN

A tech CEO with face blindness hires a job applicant who resembles his first love, leading to a series of professional and romantic complications

Rich Man, Poor Woman: 

Image: MBN

When a narcissistic vice chairman’s capable secretary decides to quit, his life turns upside down leading to self-discovery and unexpected romance

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: 

Image: tvN

By helping an old man a kind-hearted teacher becomes the fake fiancée of his wealthy grandson sparking a contract relationship that blossoms into genuine love

Something About 1 Percent: 

Image: Dramax

Haunted by ghosts, a woman finds solace in a cold-hearted CEO whose touch makes the spirits disappear leading to a unique and romantic partnership

The Master’s Sun: 

Image: Netflix

In the luxury hotel business, a chaebol heir and a hotelier with a love-hate relationship navigate their professional challenges facing family and romantic problems

King the Land: 

Image: Netflix

