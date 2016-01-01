10 K-dramas like Gong Yoo’s Guardian
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: tvN
Tale of Nine-tailed
Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum star as two nine-tailed fox brothers, while Jo Bo Ah stumbles upon them while searching for the existence of mythical creatures
When a powerful demon (Song Kang) loses his power accidentally, he collaborates with a chaebol heiress (Kim Yoo Jung) to regain them while romance blooms between them
Image: tvN
My Demon
IU transforms into an immortal owner of a magical hotel that sends off the dead to the afterworld and when a young man (Yeo Jin Goo) joins as the manager, the capricious owner gradually falls for him
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
This 2016 drama features Lee Min Ho caught in a romance with a mysterious mermaid (Jun Ji Hyun), who tries to hide her identity from him
Image: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Jun Ji Hyun stars as a top actress who falls in love with an alien (Kim Soo Hyun), who is initially hostile towards her and tries his best to conceal his true self
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
This fantasy drama features Jang Ki Yong as an immortal gumiho (fox) who once again purses his dream of becoming human after accidentally meeting a young college student (Hyeri) as they fall in love
Image: tvN
My Roommate is a Gumiho
When a powerful mage, confined in a blind woman’s (Jung So Min) body stumbles upon a young man from an elite background, she is asked to help him change his fate with her magic
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
This drama features Lee Min Ho as a modern-day emperor who ends up in a different timeline after passing through a portal and Kim Go Eun, a woman who comes across him in the parallel world
Image: SBS
The King: Eternal Monarch
This drama portrays a palpable love story between a terminally ill woman (Park Bo Young) and a middleman between God and humans (Seo In Guk), who makes a deal with her
Doom at Your Service
Image: tvN
When a surgeon’s (Han Hyo Joo) writer father tries to kill off the main character in his webtoon named W, she wakes up to find herself face-to-face with the male lead (Lee Jong Suk)
W: Two World
Image: MBC