june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Hierarchy

Hrishita Das

Follows the lives of wealthy high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and family secrets, highlighting social hierarchies and personal struggles

Image: SBS

The Heirs: 

A gripping thriller about a lawyer who goes undercover as a teacher to uncover the truth behind a student's death, exposing corruption and hidden agendas

Image: OCN

Class of Lies: 

Centers on a seemingly weak student who uses his intelligence and strategic skills to fight against bullies, showcasing themes of resilience and justice

Weak Hero Class 1: 

Image: WAVVE

Explores the glamorous yet cutthroat world of aspiring idols, focusing on the challenges and sacrifices they face to achieve fame and success

Image: Netflix

THE 8 SHOW: 

A tale of vengeance, where a woman meticulously plots to destroy the lives of those who tormented her in high school, blending drama and suspense.

The Glory: 

Image: Netflix

Inspired by the French novel "Dangerous Liaisons," this drama revolves around a group of rich youths engaging in a game of seduction and revenge

Tempted: 

Image: MBC

An intense series about the residents of a luxurious apartment complex, filled with secrets, betrayals, and fierce competition for power and status

Penthouse: War in Life

Image: SBS

Follows high school students who get involved in dangerous criminal activities to earn money, delving into the dark side of teenage life

Extracurricular:

Image: Netflix

A high school girl seeks revenge for her twin brother's mysterious death, navigating a web of lies, deceit, and hidden motives

Revenge of Others: 

Image: Disney+

Focuses on a high school girl who lives a double life as a popular online influencer, revealing the pressures and dark realities of social media fame

Shadow Beauty: 

Image: Kakao TV

