10 K-dramas like Hierarchy
Hrishita Das
Follows the lives of wealthy high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and family secrets, highlighting social hierarchies and personal struggles
Image: SBS
The Heirs:
A gripping thriller about a lawyer who goes undercover as a teacher to uncover the truth behind a student's death, exposing corruption and hidden agendas
Image: OCN
Class of Lies:
Centers on a seemingly weak student who uses his intelligence and strategic skills to fight against bullies, showcasing themes of resilience and justice
Weak Hero Class 1:
Image: WAVVE
Explores the glamorous yet cutthroat world of aspiring idols, focusing on the challenges and sacrifices they face to achieve fame and success
Image: Netflix
THE 8 SHOW:
A tale of vengeance, where a woman meticulously plots to destroy the lives of those who tormented her in high school, blending drama and suspense.
The Glory:
Image: Netflix
Inspired by the French novel "Dangerous Liaisons," this drama revolves around a group of rich youths engaging in a game of seduction and revenge
Tempted:
Image: MBC
An intense series about the residents of a luxurious apartment complex, filled with secrets, betrayals, and fierce competition for power and status
Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS
Follows high school students who get involved in dangerous criminal activities to earn money, delving into the dark side of teenage life
Extracurricular:
Image: Netflix
A high school girl seeks revenge for her twin brother's mysterious death, navigating a web of lies, deceit, and hidden motives
Revenge of Others:
Image: Disney+
Focuses on a high school girl who lives a double life as a popular online influencer, revealing the pressures and dark realities of social media fame
Shadow Beauty:
Image: Kakao TV