april 21, 2024

10 K-dramas like IU's Hotel Del Luna

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Featuring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun, this fantasy drama tells the story of a soldier from Goreyo who lives as an immortal Goblin and ends up sharing a home with a sworn enemy, a grim reaper

A centuries-old nine-tailed fox (Lee Dong Wook), who once lived as a mountain spirit encounters a curios woman (Jo Bo Ah), who ends up getting entangled in his business

Image: tvN

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

When a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body (Jung So Min) stumbles upon an elite young man (Lee Jae Wook), she is requested to change his fate using her magic

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls

This fantasy series follows the events which occur when a 600-year-old revenge-driven man (Lee Jin Wook) meets a former immortal woman (Kwon Nara), who recently turned human 

Image: tvN

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

An exorcist and real-estate agent (Jang Na Ra) joins forces with a con artist (Jung Yong Hwa) to dig up the mystery behind her mother’s death 20 years ago

Image: KBS

Sell Your Haunted House

This fantasy thriller drama features Kim Tae Ri as a young woman who unexpectedly gets possessed by an age-old evil spirit that emerged from ancient shamanism, creating havoc in the lives around her 

Image: SBS

Revenant

Faced with setbacks, when a young man (Seo In Guk) attempts suicide, he is reincarnated with the task of experiencing death over and over again

Death’s GameDeath’s Game

Image: TVING

When a grim reaper (Kim Jung Hyun) with a duty of punishing sinners becomes captivated by a strong woman (Im Soo Hyang), he faces difficulties choosing between his tasks and romance

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity

A mythical immortal (Lee Seung Gi) comes to modern-day Seoul with many purposes but after getting imprisoned he seeks the help of a woman with a third eye (Oh Yeon Seo) to regain his powers

A Korean Odyssey

Image: tvN

Three individuals (Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Jung Hae In), who harbor the power of foreknowledge, join forces to prevent upcoming disasters while taking down a corrupt lawyer

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

