10 K-dramas like IU's Hotel Del Luna

Featuring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun, this fantasy drama tells the story of a soldier from Goreyo who lives as an immortal Goblin and ends up sharing a home with a sworn enemy, a grim reaper
A centuries-old nine-tailed fox (Lee Dong Wook), who once lived as a mountain spirit encounters a curios woman (Jo Bo Ah), who ends up getting entangled in his business
Image: tvN
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
When a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body (Jung So Min) stumbles upon an elite young man (Lee Jae Wook), she is requested to change his fate using her magic
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
This fantasy series follows the events which occur when a 600-year-old revenge-driven man (Lee Jin Wook) meets a former immortal woman (Kwon Nara), who recently turned human
Image: tvN
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
An exorcist and real-estate agent (Jang Na Ra) joins forces with a con artist (Jung Yong Hwa) to dig up the mystery behind her mother’s death 20 years ago
Image: KBS
Sell Your Haunted House
This fantasy thriller drama features Kim Tae Ri as a young woman who unexpectedly gets possessed by an age-old evil spirit that emerged from ancient shamanism, creating havoc in the lives around her
Image: SBS
Revenant
Faced with setbacks, when a young man (Seo In Guk) attempts suicide, he is reincarnated with the task of experiencing death over and over again
Death’s GameDeath’s Game
Image: TVING
When a grim reaper (Kim Jung Hyun) with a duty of punishing sinners becomes captivated by a strong woman (Im Soo Hyang), he faces difficulties choosing between his tasks and romance
Image: MBC
Kokdu: Season of Deity
A mythical immortal (Lee Seung Gi) comes to modern-day Seoul with many purposes but after getting imprisoned he seeks the help of a woman with a third eye (Oh Yeon Seo) to regain his powers
A Korean Odyssey
Image: tvN
Three individuals (Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Jung Hae In), who harbor the power of foreknowledge, join forces to prevent upcoming disasters while taking down a corrupt lawyer