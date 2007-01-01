10 K-dramas like King the Land
Moumita Chakraborty
The fun drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas.
Image Credits- Netflix
Business Proposal
Strong Woman Bong Soon is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate.
Image Credits- JTBC
Strong Woman Bong Soon
It is a revenge story starring Park Min Young, Song Ha Yoon, Na In Woo and Lee Yi Kyung. The story is set in an office and explores everything from love to vengeance and more.
Marry My Husband
Image Credits- tvN
The drama features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years.
Image Credits- tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans.
My Demon
Image Credits- SBS
Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul.
Coffee Prince
Image Credits- MBC
Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who is good-looking and well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts.
Secret Garden
Image Credits- SBS
The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample of comedy, romance and thrill. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra.
Suspicious Partner
Image Credits- SBS
It revolves around a chef who ends up starting a small Chinese place and a rich woman who gets motivated in life as she comes across the chef and tries his food and they start working together.
Wok of Love
Image Credits- SBS
An outgoing and spunky employee joins a new company and makes it her mission to bring her introverted boss out of his shell.
Introverted Boss
Image Credits- tvN