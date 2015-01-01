10 K-dramas like Love Alarm to watch next

A show that came out in 2016, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is yet another fan favorite on this list. Lee Sung Kyung is Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter despite the stigma against strong women in society
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
In Suspicious Partner, Nam Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook show why and how they are so versatile as actors. Noh Ji-Wook is a prosecutor with many problems right now. He’s been assigned a new junior prosecutor
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun are the stars of My Lovely Liar, one of the summer 2023 dramas in South Korea. Kim is Mok Sol-hee, a young woman who has the ability to hear lies
My Lovely Liar
Image: tvN
Rowoon, Kim Hye-yoon, and Lee Jae-wook star in the series Extraordinary You, which has been one of the best school and Korean webtoon dramas released in recent years
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
A 2023 release, Destined With You stars Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah. Jo is Lee Hong-jo, a city worker who finds herself wrapped up in the world of curses and spells when she’s sent to investigate an abandoned haunted house out in the woods
Destined With You
Image: JTBC
For those who are fans of the workplace romance trope, Business Proposal is the perfect Korean drama for a Friday night or for procrastinating on your own work
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
In Run On, a former competitive sprinter (Im Si-wan) is searching for a new life outside of competing. He decides his next move is to become a professional coach, but somewhere along the way, he meets a subtitle translator named Oh Mi-joo
Run On
Image: JTBC
The School series has been a staple on Korean television since the '90s, and in 2015, the sixth entry was added to the franchise: Who Are You: School 2015. Staring Kim So-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Yook Sung-jae
Who Are You: School 2015
Image: KBS2
Our Beloved Summer, which aired on Korean television in 2021, stars Kim Da-mi and Choi Woo-shik. The show was one of the biggest Korean dramas that came out in 2021 and is a fan favorite when it comes to romantic comedies
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
One of the many staples of the Korean drama world, True Beauty came out in 2021 and was based on the webtoon of the same name