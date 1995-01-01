Heading 3

10 K-dramas like Lovely Runner to watch

 The series follows the journey of Im Sol, an ardent fan of idol Ryu Sun-jae. Sol, a once-promising film director whose dreams were shattered by an accident leaving her paralyzed, finds solace in the music of Sun-jae

Image: tvN

Lovely Runner

A high school student discovers she’s a character in a comic and sets out to change her fate

Image:  MBC

Extraordinary You 

A high school student who loves music is transported back in time to 1995

Twinkling Watermelon 

Image:  tvN

Both have ‘bad boy’ second male leads and a high school setting

True Beauty 

Image:  tvN

Explores themes of romance and time travel just like the Lovely Runner

A Time Called You 

Image:  Netflix

This is also a drama that follows time travel and romance just like the ongoing K-drama Lovely Runner

Marry My Husband

Image:  tvN


Both dramas have an idol male lead experiencing depression

The Heavenly Idol 

Image:  tvN

Both dramas deal with serious topics and coming-of-age elements

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image:  tvN

Both dramas have a female lead who is a fan of the male lead

The Universe’s Star 

Image:  MBC

Features time travel and a love story similar to "Lovely Runner

First Love Again 

Image:  KBS

