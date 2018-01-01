10 K-dramas like Marry My Husband

Starring Jung Woo Min and Sung Hoon, this drama tells a similar story of a woman treated miserably by her family, when after an accident she travels back in time and decides to change her fate
Image: MBN
Perfect Marriage Revenge (2023)
Song Joon Ki starrer drama Reborn Rich peeks into the world of riches where a loyal employee is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the chaebol family to seek revenge
Image: JTBC
Reborn Rich (2022)
With Han So Hee in a leading role, this drama depicts the story of a married couple whose life derails with the betrayal of one another, and what follows is a whirlwind of revenge
Image: JTBC
The World of the Married (2020)
This revenge drama narrates a story about Lee Ra El (played by Seo Ye Ji) scheming perfect revenge on the people who ruined her family
Eve (2022)
Image: tvN
This revenge drama serves as a story of a divorcee (played by Kim Hee Sun) plotting against her ex-husband’s cunning mistress through a matchmaking agency for top echelons
Remarriage & Desires (2022)
Image: Netflix
This hit thriller series tells a story about the wealthy residents of Hera Palace, who get entangled in many secrets, revenge, and hidden ambitions all surrounding status and power
The Penthouse: War In Life (2020)
Image: SBS
Cheat on Me If You Can (2020)
Image: KBS
This satirical drama narrates the story of a crime author (played by Cho Yeo Jeong) who marries a divorce lawyer (played by Go Jun), and upon suspecting him of adultery, she gets murder in her mind
Lee Ji Ah in the lead role, this thriller drama tells the tale of a woman who lives a desirable life, but as she gains back lost memories, she tries to protect her family, setting on a revenge spree
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (2023)
Image: tvN
A happily married couple (played by Cha Joo Hyuk and Seo Woo Jin) suddenly finds themselves living a different life as their destiny changes through a bizarre incident
Familiar Wife (2018)
Image: tvN
Na Jeon Seon’s (played by Jung Na Ra) seemingly perfect life gets jeopardized when she receives an anonymous message about her husband's infidelity which leads her to a journey of discovering the truth