PUJYA DOSS

may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like My Name 

A stuntman gets involved in a plane crash conspiracy, uncovering national secrets and seeking revenge. A thrilling mix of action, espionage, and drama

Image:  SBS.

Vagabond

High school students engage in criminal activities to earn money, leading to dangerous and unpredictable consequences. A dark, gripping narrative

Image: Netflix

Extracurricular

A former soldier turned bodyguard protects a powerful political figure’s secret, navigating a world of betrayal and power struggles

The K2 

Image: tvN

A mysterious night courier with exceptional fighting skills takes on a case that connects him to a journalist and a secret from the past

Healer 

Image: KBS2

A man seeks vengeance for his father's death, targeting corrupt government officials while maintaining a dual identity

City Hunter 

Image: SBS

A detective and a voice profiler team up to solve crimes using sound, delving into harrowing cases and personal traumas

Voice 

Image: OCN

A veterinarian leads a double life as a contract killer, struggling between his missions and a mysterious past

Kill It

Image:  OCN

Tunnel

Image: OCN

A detective from the 1980s time-travels to the present while chasing a serial killer, uncovering deep-seated mysteries

A gangster-turned-lawyer uses his fists and legal knowledge to fight against corrupt officials and seek justice for his mother

Lawless Lawyer 

Image: tvN

A group of convicts, led by a determined detective, works together to catch dangerous criminals, blending action with psychological intrigue

Bad Guys 

Image: OCN

