10 K-dramas like My Name
A stuntman gets involved in a plane crash conspiracy, uncovering national secrets and seeking revenge. A thrilling mix of action, espionage, and drama
Vagabond
High school students engage in criminal activities to earn money, leading to dangerous and unpredictable consequences. A dark, gripping narrative
Extracurricular
A former soldier turned bodyguard protects a powerful political figure’s secret, navigating a world of betrayal and power struggles
The K2
A mysterious night courier with exceptional fighting skills takes on a case that connects him to a journalist and a secret from the past
Healer
A man seeks vengeance for his father's death, targeting corrupt government officials while maintaining a dual identity
City Hunter
A detective and a voice profiler team up to solve crimes using sound, delving into harrowing cases and personal traumas
Voice
A veterinarian leads a double life as a contract killer, struggling between his missions and a mysterious past
Kill It
Tunnel
A detective from the 1980s time-travels to the present while chasing a serial killer, uncovering deep-seated mysteries
A gangster-turned-lawyer uses his fists and legal knowledge to fight against corrupt officials and seek justice for his mother
Lawless Lawyer
A group of convicts, led by a determined detective, works together to catch dangerous criminals, blending action with psychological intrigue
Bad Guys
