Heading 3

august 20, 2024

 10 K-dramas like My Sweet Mobster

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A romantic comedy about an office romance with a childhood connection theme.

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

A heartwarming love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer.

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

A mix of crime, action, and romance featuring a mafia consigliere.

Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

A legal drama with a romantic subplot and a touch of mystery.

Suspicious Partner

Image:  SBS

A blend of romance, comedy, and thriller elements.

When the Camellia Blooms

Image:  KBS2

A unique mix of action and romance involving a veterinarian who is also a hitman.

Kill It

Image:  OCN

A fun and quirky drama about a woman with superhuman strength.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A mix of action, romance, and mystery featuring a night courier with a hidden past.

Healer

Image:  KBS2

A political thriller with a strong romantic subplot.

The K2

Image: tvN

An action-packed drama with a revenge plot and a romantic angle.

City Hunter

Image:  SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here