10 K-dramas like My Sweet Mobster
A romantic comedy about an office romance with a childhood connection theme.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
A heartwarming love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer.
Crash Landing on You
A mix of crime, action, and romance featuring a mafia consigliere.
Vincenzo
A legal drama with a romantic subplot and a touch of mystery.
Suspicious Partner
A blend of romance, comedy, and thriller elements.
When the Camellia Blooms
A unique mix of action and romance involving a veterinarian who is also a hitman.
Kill It
A fun and quirky drama about a woman with superhuman strength.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A mix of action, romance, and mystery featuring a night courier with a hidden past.
Healer
A political thriller with a strong romantic subplot.
The K2
An action-packed drama with a revenge plot and a romantic angle.
City Hunter
