10 K-dramas like Parasyte: The Grey
A historical zombie thriller set in Korea's Joseon era, where political intrigue collides with a terrifying epidemic of the undead
Image: Netflix
Kingdom:
High school students fight for survival as a mysterious infection turns their peers into bloodthirsty zombies
Image: Netflix
All Of Us Are Dead:
When a dangerous virus spreads through the country’s population, a female police officer is the only one who is immune to the disease and only hope for humanity’s survival
Happiness:
Image: tvN
Residents of a rundown apartment complex battle grotesque monsters spawned from their deepest fears and desires
Sweet Home:
Image: Netflix
After a mysterious blackout, survivors face mutated creatures lurking in the darkness, with terrifying consequences for humanity's future
Dark Hole:
Image: tvN
A zombie who regains consciousness with no memory sets out to solve mysteries while grappling with his newfound condition
Zombie Detective:
Image: KBS
Terrifying supernatural entities appear, condemning people to hell on earth, leading to societal chaos and a desperate struggle for survival
Hellbound:
Image: Netflix
The School Nurse Files:
Image: Netflix
A quirky school nurse with the ability to see supernatural creatures fights to protect her students from malevolent beings
Set in the Japan-occupied Korea, two individuals uncover chilling secrets about a mysterious creature plaguing the city
Gyeongseong Creature:
Image: Netflix
Special forces are dispatched to a remote island where experiments have unleashed deadly creatures, testing their skills and sanity
Search:
Image: OCN