Heading 3

Hrishita Das

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Parasyte: The Grey

A historical zombie thriller set in Korea's Joseon era, where political intrigue collides with a terrifying epidemic of the undead

Image: Netflix

Kingdom: 

High school students fight for survival as a mysterious infection turns their peers into bloodthirsty zombies

Image: Netflix 

All Of Us Are Dead: 

When a dangerous virus spreads through the country’s population, a female police officer is the only one who is immune to the disease and only hope for humanity’s survival

Happiness: 

Image: tvN

Residents of a rundown apartment complex battle grotesque monsters spawned from their deepest fears and desires

Sweet Home: 

Image: Netflix

After a mysterious blackout, survivors face mutated creatures lurking in the darkness, with terrifying consequences for humanity's future

Dark Hole: 

Image: tvN

A zombie who regains consciousness with no memory sets out to solve mysteries while grappling with his newfound condition

Zombie Detective: 

Image: KBS

Terrifying supernatural entities appear, condemning people to hell on earth, leading to societal chaos and a desperate struggle for survival

Hellbound: 

Image: Netflix

The School Nurse Files: 

Image: Netflix

A quirky school nurse with the ability to see supernatural creatures fights to protect her students from malevolent beings

Set in the Japan-occupied Korea, two individuals uncover chilling secrets about a mysterious creature plaguing the city

Gyeongseong Creature: 

Image: Netflix

Special forces are dispatched to a remote island where experiments have unleashed deadly creatures, testing their skills and sanity

Search: 

Image: OCN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here