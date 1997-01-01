10 K-dramas like Reply 1988
Image credit: tvN
My Mister (2018)
Three brothers and a young woman bond over life's hardships. Heartwarming family and friendship themes
Five doctor friends navigate life and work together. A blend of personal and professional challenges
Image credit: tvN
Hospital Playlist (2020)
A nostalgic look at youth and dreams through the eyes of a young fencer and her friends
Image credit: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
A star baseball player adapts to prison life, forming unexpected bonds. A unique take on friendship and resilience
Image credit: tvN
Prison Playbook (2017)
High school friends reunite and reflect on their youth. A nostalgic trip through the late '90s
Reply 1997 (2012)
Image credit: tvN
Three women in their 30s support each other through life’s ups and downs. A slice-of-life drama full of heart
Be Melodramatic (2019)
Image credit: Viki
A group of college students residing in a boarding house become close friends and navigate life together
Reply 1994
Image credit: tvN
A middle school badminton team aims for success while dealing with personal issues. Youth, sports, and friendship
Racket Boys (2021)
Image credit: SBS
Five college roommates navigate love, career, and personal struggles. A realistic portrayal of young adulthood
Age of Youth (2016)
Image credit: JTBC
Click Here
Three men run a failing guesthouse and deal with life’s comedic ups and downs. A light-hearted take on friendship and dreams
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
Image credit: JTBC