Sanjukta Choudhury

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Reply 1988

Image credit: tvN

My Mister (2018)

Three brothers and a young woman bond over life's hardships. Heartwarming family and friendship themes

Five doctor friends navigate life and work together. A blend of personal and professional challenges

Image credit: tvN

Hospital Playlist (2020)

A nostalgic look at youth and dreams through the eyes of a young fencer and her friends

Image credit: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

A star baseball player adapts to prison life, forming unexpected bonds. A unique take on friendship and resilience

Image credit: tvN

Prison Playbook (2017)

High school friends reunite and reflect on their youth. A nostalgic trip through the late '90s

Reply 1997 (2012)

Image credit: tvN

Three women in their 30s support each other through life’s ups and downs. A slice-of-life drama full of heart

Be Melodramatic (2019)

Image credit: Viki

A group of college students residing in a boarding house become close friends and navigate life together

Reply 1994

Image credit: tvN

A middle school badminton team aims for success while dealing with personal issues. Youth, sports, and friendship

Racket Boys (2021)

Image credit: SBS

Five college roommates navigate love, career, and personal struggles. A realistic portrayal of young adulthood

Age of Youth (2016)

Image credit: JTBC

Three men run a failing guesthouse and deal with life’s comedic ups and downs. A light-hearted take on friendship and dreams

Welcome to Waikiki (2018)

Image credit: JTBC

