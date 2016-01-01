10 K-dramas like See You in My 19th Life
The story follows an alien who reincarnates on Earth to find love across centuries with a famous actress
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star (2014):
In this show, a mermaid reincarnates as a human, as she searches across universes to reunite with her past love in modern times
Image: SBS
Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016):
A mythical goblin reincarnates through time in this iconic K-drama, searching for his bride to end his immortal life
Goblin (2016):
Image: tvN
The plot of the series follows three friends who reincarnate and get entangled in a mysterious past-life connection and a cursed typewriter
Chicago Typewriter (2017):
Image: tvN
When Two souls reincarnate with transformed appearances, they start to solve crimes and seek justice
Abyss (2019):
Image: tvN
The premise of the show surrounds ghosts who arrive at a mystical hotel to solve their unfinished business before moving on and reincarnating
Hotel Del Luna (2019):
Mystic Pop-Up Bar (2020):
A ghost, a human, and a demon reincarnate, running a bar that helps customers resolve past grudges
Image: Netflix
Bulgasal:
Image: tvN
Immortal Souls (2022): The story revolves around a cursed being who reincarnates repeatedly to fight evil across different lifetimes
After an employee at a company is betrayed and murdered, he gets reincarnated into the body of a chaebol heir
Reborn Rich (2023):
Image: JTBC
As punishment for choosing death ahead of time, a man is punished to live different lives for survival
Death's Game (2024):
Image: Prime Video