10 K-dramas like Silent Sea you need to watch
Pujya Doss
A man with extraordinary abilities and a mysterious past becomes a target for both scientific experiments and those seeking to harness his powers
Image: tvN
L.U.C.A.: The Beginning
A mind-bending series about detectives solving cold cases with the help of mysterious walkie-talkies that allow them to communicate across different time periods
Image: tvN
Signal
In this thought-provoking sci-fi thriller, two parallel worlds unravel a complex conspiracy that spans decades, blending past and future
Circle
Image: tvN
A detective suddenly time-travels to the future while investigating a serial killer case. He must navigate a world he doesn't recognize to solve crimes
Image: OCN
Tunnel
In a future where androids resemble humans, a robot created as a replacement for a chaebol heir faces the challenge of taking over his human counterpart's life
Are You Human Too?
Image: KBS2
A team of demon hunters with supernatural powers battles evil spirits while hiding in plain sight as noodle shop employees
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
A woman with face blindness falls for an AI hologram, exploring the blurred lines between virtual and reality in a heartwarming and unique love story
My Holo Love
Image: Netflix
A crime-solving team uses cutting-edge technology to profile criminals based on their voices, offering a unique twist to the traditional detective genre
Voice
Image: OCN
A psychological thriller where a man moves into a bizarre apartment building, only to discover that his neighbors are hiding sinister secrets
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
After his daughter gets kidnapped, Jang Deuk-Cheon, a detective, starts looking for clues. He realises that he had seen two men with identical faces at the crime scene
Duel
Image: OCN