july 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Silent Sea you need to watch

Pujya Doss

A man with extraordinary abilities and a mysterious past becomes a target for both scientific experiments and those seeking to harness his powers

Image: tvN

L.U.C.A.: The Beginning

A mind-bending series about detectives solving cold cases with the help of mysterious walkie-talkies that allow them to communicate across different time periods

Image: tvN

Signal

In this thought-provoking sci-fi thriller, two parallel worlds unravel a complex conspiracy that spans decades, blending past and future

Circle

Image: tvN

A detective suddenly time-travels to the future while investigating a serial killer case. He must navigate a world he doesn't recognize to solve crimes

Image: OCN

Tunnel

In a future where androids resemble humans, a robot created as a replacement for a chaebol heir faces the challenge of taking over his human counterpart's life

Are You Human Too?

Image: KBS2

A team of demon hunters with supernatural powers battles evil spirits while hiding in plain sight as noodle shop employees

The Uncanny Counter

Image: OCN

A woman with face blindness falls for an AI hologram, exploring the blurred lines between virtual and reality in a heartwarming and unique love story

My Holo Love

Image: Netflix

A crime-solving team uses cutting-edge technology to profile criminals based on their voices, offering a unique twist to the traditional detective genre

Voice

Image: OCN

A psychological thriller where a man moves into a bizarre apartment building, only to discover that his neighbors are hiding sinister secrets

Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

After his daughter gets kidnapped, Jang Deuk-Cheon, a detective, starts looking for clues. He realises that he had seen two men with identical faces at the crime scene

Duel

Image: OCN

