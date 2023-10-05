Heading 3
10 K-dramas like Song of the Bandits
In a land ablaze with revolution and romance, a forbidden love blossoms between a Korean man raised in the United States and a noblewoman during the Japanese colonial era
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
Image: tvN
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer, sparking a forbidden romance across the border
Crash Landing on You (2019)
Image: tvN
A charismatic mafia consigliere returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation, using his cunning and ruthlessness to bring justice to the oppressed
Vincenzo (2021)
Image: tvN
A court lady and a king fall in love despite their different social status, navigating the treacherous political landscape and the constraints of their positions to be together
The Red Sleeve (2021)
Image: MBC
A young man with Asperger's syndrome works as a trauma cleaner and learns about the lives of the deceased through their belongings, developing deep empathy for their losses and helping their loved ones find closure
Move to Heaven (2021)
Image: Netflix
A woman joins a gang and becomes a police officer in order to avenge her father's death, embarking on a dangerous journey of betrayal, revenge, and self-discovery
My Name (2021)
Image: Netflix
A historical drama follows the six founding members of the Joseon dynasty as they rise from humble beginnings to power, navigating the turbulent political landscape and the complex relationships between them
Six Flying Dragons (2015)
Image: SBS
Three siblings living in the countryside try to find freedom and happiness in their mundane lives, struggling to break free from the weight of their social conditioning and find their own paths
My Liberation Notes (2022)
Image: JTBC
A criminal profiler teams up with the police to catch a serial killer, using his unique insights into the human psyche to unravel the killer's twisted mind and bring them to justice
Through the Darkness (2022)
Image: SBS
A man and a woman who are reincarnations of two lovers from the past reunite in the present day, but their love is threatened by a powerful curse that has been haunting them for centuries
Longing for You (2023)
Image: BTS' X
