10 K-dramas like Suspicious Partner
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A woman who can hear lies gets involved with a murder suspect, leading to unexpected twists
Image: tvN
My Lovely Liar
Two policemen team up to catch a serial killer, facing moral dilemmas
Image: JTBC
Beyond Evil
A detective’s husband hides a dark past, unraveling a thrilling investigation
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil
A stylish prosecutor navigates complex cases and unexpected romance
Prosecutor Princess
Image: SBS
A young man with mind-reading abilities aids a public defender in solving cases
Image: SBS
I Hear Your Voice
A tough prosecutor tackles sex crimes with a special team
Witch at Court
Image: KBS2.
Detectives from different times communicate via a walkie-talkie to solve cold cases
Signal
Image: tvN
A woman who dreams of future events teams up with a prosecutor
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
A night courier with a mysterious past protects a reporter amidst a conspiracy
Healer
Image: KBS2
Click Here
A prosecutor wakes up in prison with no memory and must prove his innocence
Defendant
Image: SBS