august 16, 2024

10 K-dramas like Suspicious Partner 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A woman who can hear lies gets involved with a murder suspect, leading to unexpected twists

Image: tvN

My Lovely Liar 

Two policemen team up to catch a serial killer, facing moral dilemmas

Image:  JTBC

Beyond Evil 

A detective’s husband hides a dark past, unraveling a thrilling investigation

Image: tvN

Flower of Evil 

A stylish prosecutor navigates complex cases and unexpected romance

Prosecutor Princess 

Image:  SBS

A young man with mind-reading abilities aids a public defender in solving cases

Image:  SBS

I Hear Your Voice

A tough prosecutor tackles sex crimes with a special team

Witch at Court 

Image:  KBS2.

Detectives from different times communicate via a walkie-talkie to solve cold cases

Signal 

Image:  tvN

A woman who dreams of future events teams up with a prosecutor

While You Were Sleeping 

Image:  SBS.

 A night courier with a mysterious past protects a reporter amidst a conspiracy

Healer

Image:  KBS2

A prosecutor wakes up in prison with no memory and must prove his innocence

Defendant 

Image: SBS

