Hrishita Das

may 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like The Atypical Family

A magical orb resurrects the dead, leading two friends on a quest for justice and truth in this fantasy thriller

Image: tvN

Abyss: 

A mysterious bar owner and her team help customers resolve their grudges through time-traveling dreams

Image: Netflix

Mystic Pop-Up Bar: 

A mythical nine-tailed fox falls for a human woman, entangling them in a dangerous web of love and revenge

Tale of the Nine Tailed: 

Image: tvN

Parallel worlds collide when a king seeks to close the door between dimensions, facing love and political intrigue

The King: Eternal Monarch: 

Image: Netflix

Demon hunters with supernatural powers disguise as noodle restaurant employees, protecting the world from evil spirits

The Uncanny Counter: 

Image: tvN

Dreams foretell future tragedies for a woman and a prosecutor, who team up to prevent them from happening

While You Were Sleeping: 

Image: SBS

A woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard while navigating love and catching a serial kidnapper

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: 

Image: JTBC

He Is Psychometric: 

Image: tvN

A young man gains psychometric abilities after a traumatic incident, using his power to solve crimes and uncover his past

A detective with the ability to read memories tackles crimes while facing off against a mysterious figure from his past

Memorist: 

Image: tvN

A college student accidentally swallows a gumiho's bead, leading to a cohabitation filled with comedic and romantic moments

My Roommate Is a Gumiho:

 Image: tvN

