10 K-dramas like The Atypical Family
A magical orb resurrects the dead, leading two friends on a quest for justice and truth in this fantasy thriller
Image: tvN
Abyss:
A mysterious bar owner and her team help customers resolve their grudges through time-traveling dreams
Image: Netflix
Mystic Pop-Up Bar:
A mythical nine-tailed fox falls for a human woman, entangling them in a dangerous web of love and revenge
Tale of the Nine Tailed:
Image: tvN
Parallel worlds collide when a king seeks to close the door between dimensions, facing love and political intrigue
The King: Eternal Monarch:
Image: Netflix
Demon hunters with supernatural powers disguise as noodle restaurant employees, protecting the world from evil spirits
The Uncanny Counter:
Image: tvN
Dreams foretell future tragedies for a woman and a prosecutor, who team up to prevent them from happening
While You Were Sleeping:
Image: SBS
A woman born with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard while navigating love and catching a serial kidnapper
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon:
Image: JTBC
He Is Psychometric:
Image: tvN
A young man gains psychometric abilities after a traumatic incident, using his power to solve crimes and uncover his past
A detective with the ability to read memories tackles crimes while facing off against a mysterious figure from his past
Memorist:
Image: tvN
A college student accidentally swallows a gumiho's bead, leading to a cohabitation filled with comedic and romantic moments
My Roommate Is a Gumiho:
Image: tvN