Pujya Doss

January 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like True Beauty with light humor

A college student undergoes plastic surgery, facing societal beauty standards. A heartwarming story with humor and self-discovery

Image:  JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A weightlifter experiences love and friendship in her pursuit of dreams. Delightful, heartwarming, and full of humor

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

A narcissistic CEO and his competent secretary navigate love and office dynamics. Witty, charming, and comedic

Image:  tvN.

WHAT'S WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM 

A museum curator balances her professional and fangirl life. A charming romance with humor and a touch of drama

Her Private Life 

Image:  tvN.

Playful Kiss 

Image:  MBC.

A high school girl's comedic journey after an unexpected kiss with the most popular boy. Cute, funny, and heartwarming

My First First Love 

Image:  Netflix.

Five friends navigate love, friendship, and independence. A light-hearted coming-of-age drama with humor and romance

Love in the Moonlight 

Image:  KBS2.

A cross-dressing girl serves as a eunuch and captures the heart of the crown prince. A historical romantic comedy

An amnesiac heir finds love while adapting to a normal life. Quirky, sweet, and humorous romantic comedy

Shopping King Louie 

Image:  MBC.

Three friends run a guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Hilarious misadventures and heartfelt moments

Welcome to Waikiki 

Image:  JTBC.

