10 K-dramas like True Beauty with light humor
A college student undergoes plastic surgery, facing societal beauty standards. A heartwarming story with humor and self-discovery
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A weightlifter experiences love and friendship in her pursuit of dreams. Delightful, heartwarming, and full of humor
Image: MBC.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
A narcissistic CEO and his competent secretary navigate love and office dynamics. Witty, charming, and comedic
Image: tvN.
WHAT'S WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM
A museum curator balances her professional and fangirl life. A charming romance with humor and a touch of drama
Her Private Life
Image: tvN.
Playful Kiss
Image: MBC.
A high school girl's comedic journey after an unexpected kiss with the most popular boy. Cute, funny, and heartwarming
My First First Love
Image: Netflix.
Five friends navigate love, friendship, and independence. A light-hearted coming-of-age drama with humor and romance
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.
A cross-dressing girl serves as a eunuch and captures the heart of the crown prince. A historical romantic comedy
An amnesiac heir finds love while adapting to a normal life. Quirky, sweet, and humorous romantic comedy
Shopping King Louie
Image: MBC.
Three friends run a guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Hilarious misadventures and heartfelt moments
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC.