10 K-dramas like
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Relive the charm of youth and camaraderie in '80s Seoul. Heartwarming nostalgia and memorable characters create a delightful journey
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Dive into a spirited romance at a sports university. Filled with laughter and genuine emotions, it's a heartwarming coming-of-age tale
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Join five roommates on a captivating journey through love and friendship. A delightful slice-of-life drama capturing the essence of youth
Image: JTBC
Age of Youth
Explore self-discovery and romance in a world obsessed with appearances. A modern tale of personal growth and acceptance
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Unconventional romance blooms between a writer and a programmer. Navigate life's complexities with humor and heart in this modern love story
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
Enter the world of a high schooler rewriting her destiny. A blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery creates an enthralling narrative
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
The charming sequel continues the tales of five female roommates. Dive into love, friendship, and personal growth in this heartwarming series
Image: JTBC
Age of Youth 2
Embark on a gripping journey of ambition, love, and societal challenges. A determined young man's quest for success unfolds in Itaewon
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Relatable and humorous, childhood friends navigate adulthood, dreams, and romance. A heartwarming journey of pursuing aspirations and love
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
Click Here
A single mother's life transforms with the arrival of a charming man. Explore love, mystery, and community bonds in this captivating drama
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms