Pujya Doss

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like
Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Relive the charm of youth and camaraderie in '80s Seoul. Heartwarming nostalgia and memorable characters create a delightful journey

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

Dive into a spirited romance at a sports university. Filled with laughter and genuine emotions, it's a heartwarming coming-of-age tale

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Join five roommates on a captivating journey through love and friendship. A delightful slice-of-life drama capturing the essence of youth

Image: JTBC

Age of Youth

Explore self-discovery and romance in a world obsessed with appearances. A modern tale of personal growth and acceptance

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Unconventional romance blooms between a writer and a programmer. Navigate life's complexities with humor and heart in this modern love story

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

Enter the world of a high schooler rewriting her destiny. A blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery creates an enthralling narrative

Image: MBC

Extraordinary You

The charming sequel continues the tales of five female roommates. Dive into love, friendship, and personal growth in this heartwarming series

Image: JTBC

Age of Youth 2

Embark on a gripping journey of ambition, love, and societal challenges. A determined young man's quest for success unfolds in Itaewon

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

Relatable and humorous, childhood friends navigate adulthood, dreams, and romance. A heartwarming journey of pursuing aspirations and love

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way

A single mother's life transforms with the arrival of a charming man. Explore love, mystery, and community bonds in this captivating drama

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

