august 18, 2024

10 K-dramas like Welcome to Samdalri 

Saumya 

Entertainment

Reply 1988: A nostalgic drama about family, friendship, and love set in the late 1980s 

Image: tvN

My Mister narrates a profound story about the unexpected bond between a middle-aged man and a young woman, both facing life's harsh realities 

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist chronicles the lives of five longtime friends who are also doctors, highlighting their personal and professional experiences 

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a unique tale that explores mental health, healing, and love through the lives of a psychiatric caregiver and a children's book author 

Image: tvN

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a charming coming-of-age story, revolves around a young weightlifter discovering love and self-acceptance 

Image:  MBC

Misaeng: Incomplete Life, is a realistic depiction of office life and the struggles of a young man adapting to the corporate world 

Image: tvN

Reply 1994: It follows a group of college students from various backgrounds living together in Seoul in the 1990s 

Image: tvN

Fight for My Way revolves around four friends as they pursue their dreams and navigate the challenges of adulthood 

Image: KBS2

The Heirs, a popular teen drama that follows the lives of wealthy high school students and their struggles with love and family expectations 

Image:  SBS

Our Blues is a heartwarming anthology series set on Jeju Island, exploring the interconnected lives of the characters dealing with love, friendship, and life's ups and downs 

Image: tvN

