10 K-dramas like Welcome to Samdalri
Saumya
Entertainment
Reply 1988: A nostalgic drama about family, friendship, and love set in the late 1980s
Image: tvN
My Mister narrates a profound story about the unexpected bond between a middle-aged man and a young woman, both facing life's harsh realities
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist chronicles the lives of five longtime friends who are also doctors, highlighting their personal and professional experiences
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a unique tale that explores mental health, healing, and love through the lives of a psychiatric caregiver and a children's book author
Image: tvN
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a charming coming-of-age story, revolves around a young weightlifter discovering love and self-acceptance
Image: MBC
Misaeng: Incomplete Life, is a realistic depiction of office life and the struggles of a young man adapting to the corporate world
Image: tvN
Reply 1994: It follows a group of college students from various backgrounds living together in Seoul in the 1990s
Image: tvN
Fight for My Way revolves around four friends as they pursue their dreams and navigate the challenges of adulthood
Image: KBS2
The Heirs, a popular teen drama that follows the lives of wealthy high school students and their struggles with love and family expectations
Image: SBS
Our Blues is a heartwarming anthology series set on Jeju Island, exploring the interconnected lives of the characters dealing with love, friendship, and life's ups and downs
Image: tvN