10 K-dramas like Youth of May
A middle-aged man finds friendship and comfort with a younger woman in this melancholic drama about struggling through life's difficulties
My Mister (2018)
Two scarred individuals find healing through love in this emotional drama about recovering from trauma
Just Between Lovers (2017-2018)
A fateful romance between a king and court lady unfolds in this tragic historical drama
The Red Sleeve (2021)
A heartwarming slice-of-life drama following the lives of families and friends in a neighborhood in 1988
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
A city woman starts a healing journey when she moves to the countryside in this introspective romantic drama
When the Weather is Fine (2020)
A librarian struggles against societal judgments when she falls for a single father in this melancholy romance
One Spring Night (2019)
The story of five friends who all work as doctors, dealing with life-and-death situations
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Five college students become a family while living together in a shared house in this youth coming-of-age drama
Hello, My Twenties! (2016)
The story of a star baseball pitcher who ends up in prison and the lives of inmates and guards there
Prison Playbook (2017-2018)
Satirical drama depicting the ambitions of wealthy parents obsessed with getting their children into prestigious universities
SKY Castle (2018-2019)
