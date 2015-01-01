Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas like Youth of May

A middle-aged man finds friendship and comfort with a younger woman in this melancholic drama about struggling through life's difficulties

My Mister (2018) 

Image:  tvN

Two scarred individuals find healing through love in this emotional drama about recovering from trauma

Just Between Lovers (2017-2018) 

Image: JTBC

A fateful romance between a king and court lady unfolds in this tragic historical drama

The Red Sleeve (2021) 

Image:  MBC

A heartwarming slice-of-life drama following the lives of families and friends in a neighborhood in 1988

Reply 1988 (2015-2016) 

Image: tvN

A city woman starts a healing journey when she moves to the countryside in this introspective romantic drama

When the Weather is Fine (2020) 

Image:  JTBC

A librarian struggles against societal judgments when she falls for a single father in this melancholy romance

One Spring Night (2019) 

Image: MBC

The story of five friends who all work as doctors, dealing with life-and-death situations

Hospital Playlist (2020) 

Image:  tvN

Five college students become a family while living together in a shared house in this youth coming-of-age drama

Hello, My Twenties! (2016) 

Image:  JTBC

The story of a star baseball pitcher who ends up in prison and the lives of inmates and guards there

Prison Playbook (2017-2018) 

Image:  tvN

Satirical drama depicting the ambitions of wealthy parents obsessed with getting their children into prestigious universities

SKY Castle (2018-2019) 

Image: JTBC

