10 K-dramas Loved By Introverts 

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 24, 2023

Entertainment

My Shy Boss is a Korean drama where Chae Roo-Woon seeks revenge on introverted CEO Eun Hwan-Ki by working at his PR company, but ends up falling in love with him

My Shy Boss 

Source: tvN 

Intelligent woman with autism, Woo Young-Woo, struggles with poor social skills while working at a law firm run by her mother in this unique legal drama

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 

Source: ENA

A financially struggling single woman and an introverted single man with a cat become flatmates and fall in love in this top Korean drama

Because This Is My First Life 

Source:tvN 

Top Korean drama featuring an introverted alien who has lived on Earth for 400 years and a talkative actress who becomes his neighbor and love interest

My Love From Another Star

Source:SBS 

My Liberation Notes follows three siblings living in Sanpo village near Seoul. The introverted Yeon Mi-Jeong seeks liberation, while her brother Yeon Chang-Hee wants to leave. Oldest child Yeon Gi-Jeong has a hot temper

My Liberation Notes

Source: JTBC 

A detective becomes obsessed with solving a case while considering quitting his job, and his sister meets a mysterious man in this Korean drama

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Source:tvN 

After a series of unfortunate events, Lee Yeo-Reun moves to a small village to start anew. She meets An Dae Beom, a librarian at Angok public library

Summer Strike

Source: ENA 

A university student, Chae Song-A, dreams of becoming a pianist but lacks talent. She meets famous pianist Park Joon-Young, and they find comfort in each other

Do You Like Brahms?

Source: SBS 

A cellist returns to her hometown and starts living with her aunt, a writer. She befriends her neighbor who runs a bookshop and reconnects with an old school friend

When The Weather Is Fine

Source: JTBC

A girl seeks revenge but falls in love with the man she wants to destroy. She works for his oblivious son, but ends up protecting him

Call It Love 

Source: Disney+

