My Shy Boss is a Korean drama where Chae Roo-Woon seeks revenge on introverted CEO Eun Hwan-Ki by working at his PR company, but ends up falling in love with him
My Shy Boss
Source: tvN
Intelligent woman with autism, Woo Young-Woo, struggles with poor social skills while working at a law firm run by her mother in this unique legal drama
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Source: ENA
A financially struggling single woman and an introverted single man with a cat become flatmates and fall in love in this top Korean drama
Because This Is My First Life
Source:tvN
Top Korean drama featuring an introverted alien who has lived on Earth for 400 years and a talkative actress who becomes his neighbor and love interest
My Love From Another Star
Source:SBS
My Liberation Notes follows three siblings living in Sanpo village near Seoul. The introverted Yeon Mi-Jeong seeks liberation, while her brother Yeon Chang-Hee wants to leave. Oldest child Yeon Gi-Jeong has a hot temper
My Liberation Notes
Source: JTBC
A detective becomes obsessed with solving a case while considering quitting his job, and his sister meets a mysterious man in this Korean drama
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Source:tvN
After a series of unfortunate events, Lee Yeo-Reun moves to a small village to start anew. She meets An Dae Beom, a librarian at Angok public library
Summer Strike
Source: ENA
A university student, Chae Song-A, dreams of becoming a pianist but lacks talent. She meets famous pianist Park Joon-Young, and they find comfort in each other
Do You Like Brahms?
Source: SBS
A cellist returns to her hometown and starts living with her aunt, a writer. She befriends her neighbor who runs a bookshop and reconnects with an old school friend
When The Weather Is Fine
Source: JTBC
Click Here
A girl seeks revenge but falls in love with the man she wants to destroy. She works for his oblivious son, but ends up protecting him
Call It Love
Source: Disney+